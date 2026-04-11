Tiger Woods’ Ex-Caddie Refuses to Contact Golfer After DUI Arrest as He Shares Concerns

Law enforcers arrested an impaired Tiger Woods recently on DUI and property damage charges when he refused a urine test, following a car accident in which his car flipped over. Now, his ex-caddie LaCava’s reaction to the matter has drawn as much attention as the incident itself.

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“He’s got to help himself, which is what I’m hoping he’ll do. But I have not made any contact with him. I’m leaving him alone and letting him figure it out for himself,” Joe LaCava told The Athletic recently.

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“He’s got enough people probably texting him and hounding him, right? I don’t need to bother him. I care greatly about him. I’m not pissed at him. He knows that. He knows that I care deeply about him. He’s got enough stuff going on, so I’m sure we’ll communicate once he’s back home. I’m assuming he doesn’t have access to his phone anyway.”

LaCava was Woods’ primary caddie from 2011 to 2018. However, he was also there when Woods made a comeback and won his 15th major at the 2019 Masters. In fact, LaCava was there for Woods throughout his injury journey.

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He then worked with Justin Thomas and currently carries Patrick Cantlay‘s bag, but he remains one of the most iconic figures from Woods’ 2019 Masters comeback era.

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Now, amid the chaos surrounding the DUI arrest of the 82x PGA Tour winner, he wants to give him space, which is exactly what Woods asked for. The judge hearing the Big Cat’s case allowed the 50-year-old to seek treatment outside the country. So, in his statement announcing to step away for some time, he also requested privacy from everyone.

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“I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time,” Woods said.

Being someone who understands Woods well after all these years of caddying for him, he knows what the American professional wants at the moment.

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Thus, he is cutting ties with Tiger Woods, but not in the literal sense. Instead, Joe LaCava deeply cares about Woods and is trying not to bother him during this challenging time. He will connect with him once he is back from his break. In fact, he is not just hoping to talk to him later; he is also supporting him for pulling off something Jack Nicklaus did in 1998.

Joe LaCava believes Tiger Woods can still play the Masters

After Achilles tendon surgery in March 2025 and back surgery in October 2025, Tiger Woods was trying to make a comeback to professional golf through the 2026 Masters. He even did a test play ahead of the Masters by playing the final in TGL Season 2. This year, his TGL team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, made it to the finals against the Los Angeles Golf Club by beating Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf.

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Tiger Woods played the second final against the team. However, his team lost the second final as well, after losing the first. Later, the 5x Masters champion admitted that he missed a putt, which allowed Los Angeles GC to get momentum.

Despite trying his best to play in the 2026 Masters, he could not because of the arrest. Since he chose to fly out of the country to seek treatment, he is not playing at Augusta National. However, LaCava believes he can still play the event once he comes back.

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“He’s going to be 50-plus, I get it. But I wouldn’t put anything past the guy. So I’d never write him off,” LaCava said when asked if Tiger Woods can pull off something that Jack Nicklaus did in 1998.

LaCava’s belief is rooted in precedent, like when a 58-year-old Jack Nicklaus stunned the golf world with a T6 finish at the 1998 Masters, firing a final-round 68. Besides Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson also pulled off a win at the 2021 PGA Championship to become the oldest major winner. He did it when he was 50 years, 11 months, and 7 days old on May 23, 2021.

LaCava’s decision to grant Woods space is a quiet vote of confidence, suggesting the caddie who witnessed one legendary comeback believes another is still possible, but only if Woods can first win the battle with himself.