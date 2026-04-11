Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeGolf

Tiger Woods’ Ex-Caddie Refuses to Contact Golfer After DUI Arrest as He Shares Concerns

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 11, 2026 | 1:15 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Tiger Woods’ Ex-Caddie Refuses to Contact Golfer After DUI Arrest as He Shares Concerns

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 11, 2026 | 1:15 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Law enforcers arrested an impaired Tiger Woods recently on DUI and property damage charges when he refused a urine test, following a car accident in which his car flipped over. Now, his ex-caddie LaCava’s reaction to the matter has drawn as much attention as the incident itself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s got to help himself, which is what I’m hoping he’ll do. But I have not made any contact with him. I’m leaving him alone and letting him figure it out for himself,” Joe LaCava told The Athletic recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s got enough people probably texting him and hounding him, right? I don’t need to bother him. I care greatly about him. I’m not pissed at him. He knows that. He knows that I care deeply about him. He’s got enough stuff going on, so I’m sure we’ll communicate once he’s back home. I’m assuming he doesn’t have access to his phone anyway.”

Top Stories

Image for Kai Trump Under Fire for Allegedly Violating Cardinal Augusta National Rule

1 day ago

Image for Robert MacIntyre Crosses All Lines After Augusta National Disciplined Him for Offensive Gesture

18 hrs ago

Image for 5 Biggest Names to Miss the Cut in the 2026 Masters Tournament

20 hrs ago

Image for Rory McIlroy’s Message to 18-Year-Old Amateur After Historic Masters Moment Speaks Volumes

17 hrs ago

Image for Rory McIlroy Opens Up to Amanda Balionis About Jack Nicklaus’ Harsh Advice

21 hrs ago

LaCava was Woods’ primary caddie from 2011 to 2018. However, he was also there when Woods made a comeback and won his 15th major at the 2019 Masters. In fact, LaCava was there for Woods throughout his injury journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choose your winner for the Masters on novig

Use the code “Essentially” to get $50 on a spend of just $5

He then worked with Justin Thomas and currently carries Patrick Cantlay‘s bag, but he remains one of the most iconic figures from Woods’ 2019 Masters comeback era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, amid the chaos surrounding the DUI arrest of the 82x PGA Tour winner, he wants to give him space, which is exactly what Woods asked for. The judge hearing the Big Cat’s case allowed the 50-year-old to seek treatment outside the country. So, in his statement announcing to step away for some time, he also requested privacy from everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time,” Woods said.

Being someone who understands Woods well after all these years of caddying for him, he knows what the American professional wants at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, he is cutting ties with Tiger Woods, but not in the literal sense. Instead, Joe LaCava deeply cares about Woods and is trying not to bother him during this challenging time. He will connect with him once he is back from his break. In fact, he is not just hoping to talk to him later; he is also supporting him for pulling off something Jack Nicklaus did in 1998.

Joe LaCava believes Tiger Woods can still play the Masters

After Achilles tendon surgery in March 2025 and back surgery in October 2025, Tiger Woods was trying to make a comeback to professional golf through the 2026 Masters. He even did a test play ahead of the Masters by playing the final in TGL Season 2. This year, his TGL team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, made it to the finals against the Los Angeles Golf Club by beating Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods played the second final against the team. However, his team lost the second final as well, after losing the first. Later, the 5x Masters champion admitted that he missed a putt, which allowed Los Angeles GC to get momentum.

Despite trying his best to play in the 2026 Masters, he could not because of the arrest. Since he chose to fly out of the country to seek treatment, he is not playing at Augusta National. However, LaCava believes he can still play the event once he comes back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s going to be 50-plus, I get it. But I wouldn’t put anything past the guy. So I’d never write him off,” LaCava said when asked if Tiger Woods can pull off something that Jack Nicklaus did in 1998.

LaCava’s belief is rooted in precedent, like when a 58-year-old Jack Nicklaus stunned the golf world with a T6 finish at the 1998 Masters, firing a final-round 68. Besides Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson also pulled off a win at the 2021 PGA Championship to become the oldest major winner. He did it when he was 50 years, 11 months, and 7 days old on May 23, 2021.

LaCava’s decision to grant Woods space is a quiet vote of confidence, suggesting the caddie who witnessed one legendary comeback believes another is still possible, but only if Woods can first win the battle with himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

670 Articles

Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Abhimanyu Gupta

ADVERTISEMENT