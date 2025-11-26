Tiger Woods’ Ex-Caddie Comes Out of Retirement to ‘Help’ Tour Pro Earn Masters Spot

Tiger Woods’ caddie initially retired after over 40 years on the bag in 2017. Since then, he has had a few small stints with the likes of Adam Scott and has represented him in a few events in 2022 and 2023. Now, he is back with another small stint of two weeks.

Caddie Steve Williams worked with Tiger Woods for around 12 years. The duo were together in 13 of Woods’ 15 major wins. And now, he will be on the bag for Australian golfer Anthony Quayle.

The Australian pro is beginning preparation for the Opening Swing on the DP World Tour.

Quayle shared how grateful he feels to have Williams on the bag, describing the experience as something special.

“I’m just incredibly fortunate that Steve was willing to come and help me out,” Quayle told Australian Golf Digest on Wednesday.

“It’s just a really cool experience. I think having somebody like Steve on your bag, you can’t help but feel you’ve maybe got a 15th club in the bag. There’s a fair bit of experience and golf IQ that comes along with his career. Just really excited about the next couple weeks.”

Steve Williams has worked with many elite golfers besides Tiger Woods. He was on the bag for Greg Norman, Ian Baker-Finch, Raymond Floyd, Tiger Woods, and Adam Scott. Therefore, Anthony Quayle will certainly learn and lot from the veteran caddie.

Williams even played a crucial role in Woods’ breakthrough in winning his second major at the 1999 PGA Championship. Tiger had read the putt wrong, and Williams’ decision to overrule Woods’ helped him defeat Sergio Garcia and win the event. Because of this, Woods started trusting Williams a lot more, and their partnership flourished. “Tiger read the putt and said that it’s outside the hole, but I assured him it was inside the hole – it was a big call,” Williams said.

The two parted ways in 2011, and then Steve Williams joined Adam Scott. Williams decided to retire in 2017, but was back in 2022 to work with Scott. “For me it’s exciting to work again with Steve and see if we can rediscover the magic,” Scott told Golf Digest. He was back to work with him for the Australian Open. And now, history is repeating itself, as Williams will be back on the back once again for the Australian swing for Anthony Quayle.

Since his retirement, Steve Williams has enjoyed offering guidance to younger players. And because of Quayle’s enthusiasm, it was an easy decision for him to be back.

“Anthony’s had a lot of experience and he’s got the great opportunity this year of playing on the DP World Tour,” Williams told Australian Golf Digest of Quayle.

“It’s a first-time experience for him and he’s got the talent and ability. If I can pass on any information that might assist him in his journey, it’s worth it. I don’t look at it from the results standpoint these two weeks, it’s about what he can get out of me and to encourage him to fulfil his potential.”

Williams explained that his focus isn’t on short-term results. He wants the two-week stint to leave Quayle better prepared for the challenges ahead. If Anthony Quayle can win the Australian Open, he would get an automatic entry into the Masters. And that’s what the former Tiger Woods’ caddie is aiming for.

Starting in 2026, six national open winners are about to get an invitation to the Masters and The Open. Augusta National and The R&A announced this in August 2025. The aim is to have more international representation.

As Steve Williams pointed out, many elite golfers have won the Australian Open, be it Greg Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, or others. And if Williams can help Anthony Quayle win the Australian Open, they could work together at the Masters 2026, too.

Steve Williams had helped Adam Scott get his 2013 Masters win. He would look to do the same while on the bag for Anthony Quayle.

Steve Williams’ 2022 stint with Adam Scott

Steve Williams briefly came out of semi-retirement in late 2022. He reunited with Adam Scott in a targeted, part‑time role built around Australian events and a push toward the majors. This effectively revived a partnership that had produced Scott’s 2013 Masters win and his rise to World No. 1.​

The plan from the outset was a shared arrangement. Scott kept his regular caddie, Greg Hearmon, and used Williams selectively. Between 2022 and 2023, he primarily sought Williams’ help for big events where he wanted extra experience and major‑championship savvy.

“The time I spent caddieing for Adam was very memorable; helping him becoming the first Australian to win at Augusta,” Williams said. “I feel Adam is in a good shape with his game, and I’m fresh having not caddied for a few years, so I’ll bring a lot of enthusiasm.”

That short 2022 stint then flowed into selected appearances with Scott in 2023. This included the Genesis Invitational and the Masters. Only time will tell how long Steve Williams will stay on the bag for Anthony Quayle. However, if he follows the same pattern, fans could see the two working together in some big events.