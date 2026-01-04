Tiger Woods’ Ex-Coach Reveals What Rickie Fowler Claimed About Charlie Woods’ Golf Career

Essentials Inside The Story Rickie Fowler opens up about Charlie Woods' game

A familiar voice from Tiger Woods’ most dominant years has quietly pushed Charlie Woods back into the spotlight. An Instagram post shared by SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio reveals a conversation Butch Harmon had with Rickie Fowler about Charlie Woods.

“I don’t know if I’d take it on as a full-time. I’m sure my curiosity would make me damn sure do it one time just so I could see the kick. I’ve never seen him play, and he’s got the right last name, and I’d want to take a look at it, that’s for sure. I mean, obviously, if he asked me to do it, I would be more than happy to do it,” Butch Harmon said in the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio clip.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to see Charlie play. I was talking to Rickie about it a couple of weeks ago, and we were playing down in Florida, and he’s played with him, and he says he’s gotten bigger and hits the ball really far now, and he’s going to be a good player. So yeah, I would love to have an opportunity to see it up close and personal. And I’d like Tiger to be there when it happened, because we could have some fun with that. I’d like to needle Tiger and say, you know, when you were that young, you couldn’t do it like he’s doing it. You know what his answer would be to me. I can’t say it on the phone.”

Butch Harmon coached Tiger Woods from 1993 to 2004 primarily to improve the 15-time major winner’s swing. The span produced eight majors, the Tiger Slam, and one of the most dominant stretches in golf history. Woods and Harmon had to part ways in 2004 as the 82x PGA Tour winner felt that his then-coach was using his name to promote himself. He gave Harmon the silent treatment for a while and parted ways when the coach confronted him.

Since splitting with Tiger Woods, Harmon has worked with many other elite golfers. Some of these names include Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Tommy Fleetwood.

While Harmon has never seen Charlie Woods play in person, he says that Rickie Fowler did. Although he didn’t mention any specific event or date, Fowler likely saw him play or played with him on Charlie’s Benjamin School schedule or the Florida junior circuit. Fowler routinely plays Florida stops like the Cognizant Classic, Hero World Challenge practice, or Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Charlie aced in 2025. Fowler is also a good friend of Tiger Woods, presenting opportunities for them to play together.

Based on his observations, Charlie Woods has grown and can hit the ball far. Woods’ driving distance has increased significantly over the years. This is largely fueled by his physical growth, higher ball speeds, and equipment tweaks like a new TaylorMade Qi35 driver.

At the 2023 PNC Championship, he drove a tee shot over the 321-yard par-4 on the 13th hole. He was just 14 years old then. Then, at the 2024 PNC Championship, he occasionally drove some shots over 350 yards. Tiger Woods himself admitted in 2023 that his son, Charlie Woods, is outdriving him as he grows.

“I hate to say it, but I’m going to admit it. He finally did it a few weeks ago. I spun one, he tomahawked one and got me,” Tiger Woods said at the 2023 PNC Championship.

Thanks to this increasing distance, Charlie Woods’ game is now becoming even better. He has turned junior hype into tangible results, including a tie for 9th at the 2025 Junior PGA Championship at 9‑under 276. In November 2025, he fired a 4‑under 68 to lead The Benjamin School to the FHSAA Class 1A state title. With that, he finished tied 4th individually. Currently, he ranks 13th on the Rolex AJGA rankings.

Since parting ways with Butch Harmon in 2004, Tiger Woods has worked with Hank Haney, Sean Foley, and Chris Como. However, many, including Billy Foster, believe that his time with Butch Harmon showed his best dominance on the PGA Tour.

Billy Foster thinks Tiger Woods made a mistake by parting ways with Butch Harmon

Billy Foster has worked with many elites, including Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sergio Garcia, and even a moonlighting gig with Tiger Woods himself. So when he tells something, it is backed by the experience he has had in his decades-long career.

Foster believes that Tiger Woods made a mistake in changing his coach. If he hadn’t switched coaches and stayed in a little better condition, he would have already surpassed Jack Nicklaus’ 18x major record. In fact, the legendary caddie says that he could have gone up to 25 to 3o major wins. Even others, like Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, view Woods’ split with Harmon as a turning point in his career.prathaaaa

Besides changing his coach, Woods was also plagued by constant health concerns. Numerous back and leg procedures and the aftermath of a serious car accident in 2019 have kept Tiger Woods from reclaiming the dominance he once had. Tiger Woods has now become eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions. He can play on the senior circuit to warm up and prepare for major events, and still try to catch up with Jack Nicklaus. With one more win, he could also surpass Sam Snead’s 82 PGA Tour wins. He is currently tied with Snead.

The comments from Butch Harmon and Rickie Fowler indicate that Charlie Woods’ game is progressing. As Charlie’s results improve and respected voices continue to take notice, the idea of a full-circle Woods-Harmon moment feels less like nostalgia and more like a genuine possibility.