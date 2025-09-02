Tiger Woods’s Ex Elin Nordegren Makes Son Charlie Emotional With ‘Special’ Gesture Amidst His Latest Setback

Charlie Woods is starting to carve his own stories into golf’s history books. And this weekend, one of those stories unfolded in front of on of his his biggest supporters: his mom. The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods delivered a jaw-dropping hole-in-one on Sunday at the Junior PLAYERS Championship, acing the 177-yard par-3 third hole at TPC Sawgrass. For most teenagers, that would already be the memory of a lifetime. But for Charlie, the defining detail wasn’t just the shot — it was who’s there to see it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s so cool making a hole-in-one out here. What makes it even better is that my first hole-in-one at the PNC earlier this year, my mom was on a different hole, so she never got to see it. I didn’t even know it went in until I saw her jumping up and down with both hands in the air. To share this one with her is a really special moment,” Woods shared afterwards.

The PNC Championship ace, made alongside his father in the event’s final round last December, carried its own weight. After all, how many kids can say they have hit an ace in front of one of the greatest players of all time? After young Woods’s feat, Tiger happily came forward to give him a bear hug and a playful shove. But, for Charlie Woods, all he wanted was his mom to see the moment, which unfortunately could not happen. However, this time, with mom Elin Nordegren watching from just steps away, the moment felt fuller and much more emotional in sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Jr Golf Association (@ajgagolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Charlie’s reaction told the story. He hesitated, staring at the green until the roar from the crowd and his mom’s celebration confirmed what had happened. “Oh my God. I got it. Wow,” he said, stunned. He revealed later on that he was aiming for the ball to go in the middle of the green, but luckily it went inside the hole. However, Tiger, was noticeably absent from the event. Speculations point to the fact that with his new job in the PGA Tour, the Big Cat might have his hands full,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, this isn’t the first time Mom Elin has stepped in. There have been several times when Tiger’s absence has been palpable in Charlie Woods’s events, but Nordegren’s motherly presence has compensated for that. For instance, during the Junior PGA Championship, where Tiger had missed out on being there for his son, Elin stepped in, supporting from the sidelines. In the event, young Woods fell short of a top finish, missing a chance for automatic qualification on the US Junior Ryder Cup Team.

Coming back to TPC Sawgrass, his overall performance at the Junior Players Championship was mixed. He finished tied for 31st at 7-over-par, but his ace was the highlight of the final round. He carded an even-par 72, steadying after tough opening rounds of 76 and 75. But eventually, he finished 16 shots behind champion Miles Russell. Nevertheless, his achievement made his mother really proud and emotional.

AD

Regardless, that didn’t matter to him nearly as much as that one swing. His dad’s name is etched into Sawgrass lore with The PLAYERS Championship wins in 2001 and 2013, and young Woods admitted he wants to follow that same path. “Hopefully, I can get my name up there like my dad’s, but a hole-in-one is just a start.”

Charlie Woods is ready to follow his dad’s legacy

Charlie Woods is carrying the weight of a last name that shaped modern golf. But he’s already showing that his story won’t just be a continuation of Tiger’s — it’s going to be his own.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In June 2025, in his Father’s Day card, which was shared by AJGA, Charlie thanked his dad for believing in him “in times when I didn’t even believe in myself.” Their bond also shares a playful competitiveness, which was seen when Woods teased his dad after his first AJGA win. “Now I can say I have one, and Dad can’t say I don’t. That definitely helps in the argument between him and I.”

But even though he is trying to carve an independent name, observers can’t help but notice the echoes of Tiger in Charlie. The swagger in his walk, the signature twirl of the club. Tiger, on the other hand, has pushed Charlie to study Rory McIlroy‘s swing, which prioritizes balance and rhythm over mimicry. “Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.” For Charlie Woods, his father’s foundation is there, but the journey unfolding belongs squarely to him.