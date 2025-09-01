Tiger Woods’s Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Emotional After Nearly Missing Son Charlie’s TPC Sawgrass Feat

At the ongoing Junior PLAYERS Championship, Jr. Woods created history by recording his career second hole-in-one. But the celebration wasn’t similar to his first, because his biggest supporters, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren, were not there. But when the videos of the outstanding achievement went out, it was nothing less than a celebration for mother, Elin.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Daniel Montero, Mayo Clinic physician and also the Woods’ closest friend, witnessed and captured the achievement of young Woods. “I guess you never know when you’re going to see greatness,” said Montero for the video. But instead of keeping the memory to himself, he shared the video with Elin Nordegren, who was not present at the course. When she received the video, Nordegren was left emotional and appreciative. Montero shared her quote that, “She was very happy to have seen this one.”

Along with Tiger Woods, his ex-wife, Elin, has been a constant supporter of Charlie Woods. In fact, she witnessed the first ace of his son on December 22, 2024, at the PNC Championship when he teamed up with Tiger Woods. The moment of his first ace can still be visualised as a loud roar erupted from the crowd, who celebrated the special achievement. But now, as neither supporter was in the crowd, the celebration wasn’t that exciting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charlie Woods became the fourth player to record an ace in the tournament’s history. In fact, since 2020, he has become the second. Before him, Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kucher, aced No. 3 in the first round, and then Charlie was the second to do it. But the celebration, unlike his first ace, was a bit subtle as he shook hands with his peers, Coltrane Mittag and Davis Wotnosky, and moved towards the hole. Even on the green, he repaired the ball mark and calmly picked the ball out of the cup with cheers and claps from the crowd. However, the family celebration is sure to be the loudest off the course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charlie’s parents have maintained a strong relationship for the kids, setting aside their personal differences.

AD

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren on co-parenting

The duo, after 10 years of marriage, divorced in 2010, has mastered the art of co-parenting. The pair have worked to keep the best interests of Sam and Charlie in mind. The entire family was seen together at the 2024 PNC Championship, where the father-son duo participated as players, while their daughter Sam Alexis Woods was the caddie. In fact, Elin joined the crowd to support the kids at the event.

Recently, during the US Junior Amateur Golf Championship, the duo was seen together supporting Charlie Woods, where they encountered odd questions. Not only that, but Nordegren was also present at the Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying round, the first step toward a formal career in golf, on February 22, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The duo, leaving the past aside, have taken steps to be the biggest supporters for the kids. As per the sources, “They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. … The kids love them both.”

Now, despite being far away from the course, Elin Nordegren is emotional for the achievement of his son at the Junior PLAYERS Championship. Charlie Woods, in the span of 9 months, has recorded a hole-in-one twice. Is it a sign of expecting another one during the PNC Championship 2025? What do you think about it? Share with us in the comments below.