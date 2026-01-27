Tiger Woods Eyes Crucial Strategic Shift as TGL’s Media Rights Deal Nears Its End

No matter how you feel about TGL as a concept, one thing is pretty obvious: the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Mike McCarley league has everyone talking. And if the numbers suggest anything, they are watching it as well, hence the strategic moves by the TGL guys about its media partners.

In an exclusive with Sports Business Journal, McCarley said of TGL’s partnership with ESPN: “We got off to a good start. I think some of the things that we’re still working through — and ESPN has been a very good thought partner on this — are when you do have the opportunity to be flexible on the schedule given the PGA Tour schedule.” He added that if the need arises to adjust this flexibility to attract “right audience,” TGL is “very willing to experiment.”

Now, that’s essential news considering the multi-year partnership with ESPN will end this season. The deal was first announced in October 2023, before officially coming into effect the next season. On the other hand, their flexibility has paid off for both TGL and ESPN. The league gets half a million viewers on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, that too with tweaks. For instance, launching its second season on a weekend via ABC against the NFL back in December. If you add Mondays versus Tuesdays, ESPN versus ESPN2. Slots begin at 5 pm ET, 7 pm, or even 9 pm. It becomes confusing.

But it’s lifted TGL’s appeal, especially when it doesn’t have to fight popular PGA Tour events for attention. Remember TGL’s latest match 6 (Boston vs The Bay) happened on a Monday, a day after Tour’s The American Express ended.

This means expect Woods and McIlroy not to tweak with this crucial strategy to avoid conflict with bigger, more popular traditional tournaments. Even if that means stretching a single TGL season over months. Unless, of course, it finds a better solution to work in a more fixed schedule.

Meanwhile, split-screen pacing likewise attracts larger, fresher audiences. For example, season 1 stats reveal a median age of 52, spryer than usual PGA Tour watchers and second only to the NBA in major U.S. leagues. Also, roughly 41-42% of viewers were in the 18-49 age range, a prime ad target that classic golf telecasts often struggle with. That’s where TGL gets its edge from.

And McCarley understands that, of course, and confesses TGL is “very willing to experiment.” Despite that, McCarley shared that TGL and ESPN have a solid relationship, meaning ESPN senior brass are constantly in touch with TGL guys when it comes to media strategy. In fact, with WTGL being a possibility, TGL is also looking for a media partner there.

Now, that’s hardly surprising, and that’s because all these experiments are working.

TGL’s Season 2 opener, a Sunday afternoon Atlanta-New York clash on ABC, grabbed 646,000 average viewers, per Nielsen data from media scribe Josh Carpenter. That’s about 30% shy of Season 1’s ESPN debut, but remember, Season 1 hit Tuesday primetime with no big rivals, while this one battled NFL Week 17. Yes, there are some issues, but for the most part, TGL’s flexibility is working.

The other sign of it? TGL’s new partnership.

TGL and HypGames announce exclusive partnership

TGL has formed an exclusive partnership with HypGames, incorporating four TGL custom holes into HypGames’ new PGA Tour Pro Golf game on Apple Arcade. This marks TGL’s initial IP licensing, allowing fans to experience its proprietary holes created by premier golf architects. The initial four holes are The Plank, Pick Yer Plunder, The Spear (Pizá Golf), and Alpine (Nicklaus Design).

“Recreating these one-of-a-kind risk-reward holes in PGA TOUR Pro Golf creates new ways for fans to experience and engage with TGL for the first time on a gaming platform,” said Scott Armstrong, Vice President, Competition Technology and Operations, TGL.

Of course, it’s about creating a better, more attractive platform for the fans. Now, if you remember The Stinger, you know that makes sense. Stinger is a 414-yard par-4 hole introduced in honor of Tiger Woods, where pros have to try hit a stinger no less than 50ft. That has become one of the greatest attractions of the tech league, so it’s likely the others will be, too.

In addition to accessing these distinctive TGL holes, players can enter Hammer-format tournaments, modeled on TGL’s rapid-paced structure, where scores multiply during time-limited rounds. Yes, that’s sure to increase the tension. There are multiple other things to look forward to, but it’s undeniable that TGL is slowly but surely bridging that gap with a young audience.