Tiger Woods Faced Odd Question About ‘Smell’ in Front of Ex, Elin Nordegren at Son Charlie’s Event

Tiger Woods’s stature in golf, backed by his exceptional record on the course, sets him apart from the rest. But at the 2025 US Junior Amateur, he stood out for something even he didn’t expect—until Andrea Wieland brought it up.

In the 2025 season, Woods has played only a limited number of events. But on July 21, 2025, he was seen supporting his son, Charlie Woods, at the US Junior Amateur Golf Championship. Interestingly, his presence was marked not just by fame but by fragrance. Andrea Wieland, who was there to cheer for her son Kade Wieland—playing just ahead of Charlie—noticed something surprising.

As both parents followed their sons in the scorching 100-degree heat, they crossed paths multiple times. Eventually, Andrea, a bit nervous but curious, decided to approach the 15-time major champion with a most unexpected question.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With hands shaking in nervousness, but a clear question in mind, she went up to Woods and asked, “Excuse me, Tiger, I would like to ask you a question … and I never dreamed that this would be the question I would ask you if I ever had to speak to you in person. But I have to ask: My son played right in front of Charlie (Monday), and he walked by several times, and I noticed that you smelled really good. And I need to know what fragrance you were wearing!”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

With that unexpected question, Woods, sitting with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, looked at each other while laughing. After a few-second break, he replied, “That definitely wasn’t the question I was expecting. I believe I was wearing some type of Creed, but I don’t know which one.”

Apparently, this wasn’t the first time Woods had received compliments for his scent. In May 2025, Paige Spiranac had praised him too. “I said, there are so many times he smells so good. I don’t know what cologne he wears. If it’s just his aura, his sweat. But he smells amazing,” she said. Although Woods doesn’t have a signature perfume or endorsement deal with any fragrance brand, he did participate in a celebrity lineup for the launch of Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s limited-edition bespoke perfume. Still, no one had pinpointed his preference—until Wieland took the leap and asked.

Sighing in relief after the burden of questions and mind full of guesses, Wieland, with her correct guess, continued the conversation, praising Woods for smelling good. Even for her prediction, Woods said, “Well, I had to smell like complete BO after that hot and sweaty mess out there yesterday afternoon.” Indeed, the GOAT has to, and that has added another charming instance in the books of Tiger Woods. After this little revelation, don’t be surprised if the $510 Creed Aventus flies off the shelves.

However, despite this presence as a spectator, his support wasn’t enough for his son to get closer to the title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger Woods’s support wasn’t enough for Charlie Woods at the US Junior Amateur

Tiger Woods, along with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, came in support of his son, Charlie Woods, at the US Junior Amateur Golf Championship, who had an average season. He participated in four events, out of which he missed the cut at two events, namely the 76th United States Junior Amateur Championship (T240) and Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship (T52). However, in the remaining two, his great performance paid off. Jr. Woods was placed T25 at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and won his first AJGA event at the Team TaylorMade Invitational.

But unfortunately, with his fifth participation of the season, his curse at the US Junior Amateur continues for the second straight season. Last year, in 2024, he missed the cut with his score of 22 over par. However, this year, with the Big Cat’s support, he showcased a better performance, but it still wasn’t enough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charlie Woods, in the first round with four bogeys and four double bogeys, concluded the round at 81, 11 over par. In the second round, the performance improved as he scored four birdies and six bogeys to end the round at 74. With a cut line at 3 over, Charlie Woods sat way behind on the list. He was among the 200 players who missed the cut at the US Junior Amateur.

Despite the support of his three-time US Junior Amateur champion father, he failed to make the cut for the second time and got compared to the GOAT. But on the other hand, being a spectator, Tiger Woods got a new story for his fans. The unexpected question led to a surprise insight for the fans. So, are you buying the Creed perfume similar to Tiger Woods? If yes, share with us in the comments below.