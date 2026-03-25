Tiger Woods Faces Hard Questions for Keeping Fellow Pros ‘In the Dark’ About PGA Tour Revamp Plans

Tiger Woods never used many words to play mind games with his competitors. His aura and command of the game were enough to intimidate them. He is using that same silence off the course, too. However, this time his silence has become a huge talking point in golf. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp appointed Woods as the head of the Future Competition Committee (FCC) in August 2025 to work on the PGA Tour schedule and the organization’s next steps. But there’s no update on the same yet.

This is worrying veterans like Charley Hoffman. The 49-year-old PGA Tour pro spoke with Golfweek to share his views on the FCC and the tour’s direction.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I raised the question of how are we going to help? And they go, we’re not sure yet,” Hoffman said. “We don’t know what’s going on. I don’t think anybody (outside the FCC) knows what’s going on. It’s all been at the board level. I’m sort of in the dark like everyone else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoffman just completed his tenure as a player director on the board. He has now returned to the Player Advisory Council (PAC). The 4-time PGA Tour winner noted that Brian Rolapp has already shared six themes for the 2026 Players Championship. However, no one knows what the FCC is planning.

There have been many rumors about reducing the 2027 PGA Tour schedule to 22-25 events during the regular season. The aim will be to prevent any viewership competition from the NFL. At the same time, the focus will be on increasing the purse for all these events to make them similar to the current Signature Events. Rumors are that by doing so, the PGA Tour wants all elite golfers to play every event to increase viewership and fan engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Jan 26, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Charley Hoffman hits his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course – South Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman, however, believes that it won’t be possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This asterisk is impossible,” he added. “I like it if you get the top players to play all the time at the top tournaments. It’s proven that they don’t. It doesn’t matter if there’s whatever X-million dollars in the purse. If it doesn’t fit in their schedule or something’s up, they don’t play it. Or another tournament offers you X amount to do a dinner the week of the event, they go play that event. It’s not a secret. I think that’s the hardest part of the juggle. I don’t think anybody on the board’s going to say yes to a system that makes them play every single week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The question of golfers agreeing to it arises because the PGA Tour is a member-run organization. Although there’s a proper hierarchy and leadership team, major decisions are made by the PGA Tour Policy Board. It consists of six player directors and five independent directors. Since the players hold the majority, no major decisions can be taken without the involvement and approval of the player directors.

Hoffman is a member of the Player Advisory Council. It is a 16-member team and acts as a consulting body that checks such changes before they reach the board. So this might help in making decisions that are in the best interest of the golfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While neither Tiger Woods nor the FCC has given any answer, Brian Rolapp has laid out a few key themes about where the PGA Tour is headed.

Brian Rolapp reveals six themes for the 2027 PGA Tour schedule

Since the Players Championship is the PGA Tour’s flagship event, fans were expecting key updates on the upcoming schedule. While nothing was declared ahead of the event, Rolapp did reveal 6 key themes for the revamped 2027 competitive model.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the regular season could span from late January to early September, with a possible 21 to 26 elevated events. Besides that, there will also be ladder-up tournaments, the same as the FedEx Fall events. While most currently running Signature Events are limited-field, no-cut events, the plan is to feature full-sized 120-player fields.

The FCC and the leadership are planning to explore big-market venues, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, and San Francisco. There will also be an enhanced postseason, and a merit-based relegation system could be introduced.

Many golfers oppose the limited fields at Signature Events. Lucas Glover called them “terrible, selfish, and a money grab” for shrinking fields and creating classes. Erik van Rooyen advocated for larger fields, such as majors. Jason Day and Stewart Cink also echoed concerns about no cuts. The PGA Tour could use full-sized elevated events in the 2027 schedule as a middle ground to address these concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Brian Rolapp outlined broad themes, the lack of clarity around execution keeps golfers uneasy. Until Tiger Woods and the FCC provide concrete answers, the growing disconnect highlighted by Charley Hoffman could intensify.