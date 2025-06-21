Tiger Woods Fans Say the Same Thing as His New Augusta National Mission Comes to Light

When was the last time we saw Tiger Woods on the greens? The 2024 PNC Championship. Yeah, we saw him play in TGL, but it wasn’t ‘on the greens.’ Woods was expected to compete in majors this year and may be teeing off in a few signature events, making the most of his exemptions, but his PGA Tour schedule was halted suddenly, given the cascading setbacks. Initially, unfortunately, his mum passed away. Still coping, he could not compete in the Genesis Invitational, and then he underwent Achilles tendon surgery, which put his major appearance in the backseat. Despite not playing actively, he hasn’t been away from the sport altogether.

We know Woods is all set to bring his creative flair to Augusta, Georgia. It all started during a round before the 2024 Masters tournament, when Augusta National Golf Club’s chairman, Fred Riley, floated an idea: what if Woods helped reimagine the Augusta Municipal Golf Course across town? Tiger was all in. Fast forward, and he’s now leading the charge on a brand-new 9-hole par-3 course called The Loop at the Patch.

“We also recognize the importance of deepening Tiger’s legacy in Augusta and with the Masters, and this we felt was an enduring way that we could be forever connected with Tiger and all he’s done at the Masters and now all that he’s going to be doing in this community,” Fred Ridley said about the 5x Masters winner’s legacy in Augusta. Woods himself was eagerly excited: “I’m proud to partner with Augusta National Golf Club to expand educational and golf opportunities in the Augusta community.” It seems the work for the passion project has started.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

An update on X by TWLEGION showed Tiger Woods visiting Augusta for a site visit. The posted images were of Woods and Riley walking the course site. While the new project has the golfing community excited, it didn’t take long for fans to notice Woods appearing to have recovered from his surgery that he underwent earlier this year for a ruptured Achilles tendon. Woods seems to be doing better with rehab, as he also visited his son Charlie during the Amateur Championship.

AD

Now, with the golf world hyped about the new course, fans are equally fired up about something else—the hope that a full-blown Tiger Woods comeback might be just around the corner.

Fans react to Tiger Woods’s appearance

Many fans echoed almost the same thing and asked when we would see the 15-time major champion returning to competitive golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now if we could get him healthy and back there to play, life would be just a little bit better,” another fan commented, almost as if asking for a wish from a genie. “I miss watching him play,” wrote another. The last time Woods played competitively was the Open Championship, where he missed the cut. It’s almost been a year. He did compete with Charlie at the PNC Championship; he probably will this year, too.

He also holds several records, including the most PGA Tour wins (82) and the most number of cuts made (142). “There’s nothing more that I’d love to see than Tiger winning just 1 more time to break the record; a man can dream,” another fan desperately asked Woods to break another record. Well, we can only pray and hope we witness another thrilling comeback, like his 2019 Masters win, which sent many of us into hysteria.

“Great to see him walking so soon after the surgery! Looks like he has moon boots on,” a fan expressed feeling, almost relieved to see Tiger Woods walking without any aid. The fan, however, didn’t miss an opportunity to take a humorous dig at him, implying that Woods moving with so much ease almost seems to appear as if he is walking on the moon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Looks like he’s in good spirits. Good to see,” another fan added, hinting at Woods looking better not just physically, but also mentally. Another fan, while happy to see him walk, was also curious about any updates from Woods’ recovery process—”Looks “like he is walking well. Any update on his rehab and training?” Tiger’s training seems to be going well since he is actively walking without limping. December is when he is expected to tee off.

Are you excited to see Tiger Woods tee off?