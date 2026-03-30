Tiger Woods Fears Privacy Breach as He Refuses to Let Anyone Drive Him Despite DUI Car Crash – Report

Tiger Woods’ latest car crash in Florida has once again put his off-course decisions under scrutiny. Although authorities released him on bail and his breathalyzer test showed that no alcohol was involved, officers still observed signs of impairment, prompting further investigation. But Woods strongly refused to submit to a urine test. However, what has drawn fresh attention is not just the crash. It is Woods’ continued resistance to hiring a driver.

The 15-time major champion was arrested after rolling his vehicle following an attempted overtake that ended in a collision, leading to charges of driving under the influence and property damage. The incident marked yet another troubling chapter in a series of driving-related episodes involving the golf icon. But according to an insider, Woods’ reluctance stems from a deep desire for privacy and independence.

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In an exclusive interview with People.com, an exclusive source reportedly shared, “Tiger Woods doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing.”

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Imago March 27, 2026, Jupiter, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods has been involved in a rollover car accident near his home in Jupiter, Florida, authorities say. Woods has been charged with a DUI and with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: February 17, 2023, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Tiger Woods on the 16th green of the Riviera Country Club during the 2nd round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Pacific Palisades USA – ZUMAh234 20230217_zsp_h234_008 Copyright: xMarkxEdwardxHarrisx

“He is not a social butterfly and prefers to hang around his home with his kids, or hitting balls, or playing video games. He despises public scrutiny,” the source further added.

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But unfortunately, the instances in which Woods fails to avoid them are pulling him even more into public scrutiny despite his trying to avoid it. The insider shared that the veteran golfer reportedly does not want anyone monitoring his movements. More so because he believes he is still capable of driving himself. And he reportedly sticks to that outlook even after his fourth car-related incident led to his arrest.

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Woods is a father of two, and he has recently been in the headlines for publicly declaring his relationship with Vanessa Trump. Reflecting on the relationship, the insider revealed what might have acted as the catalyst behind the two ending up together.

“Vanessa has settled right into their dating life due to the similarities in their current situations with kids, great weather out their door, golf in their lives, and school projects for their kids,” the insider said.

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However, in the wake of the recent controversy, Vanessa Trump may find it increasingly difficult to overlook the negative aspects surrounding the incident.

Tiger Woods in trouble as Vanessa Trump unhappy with DUI arrest

Woods’ recent arrest shocked the world. Just when everyone thought that he would be up and running with his golf comeback, the 50-year-old landed himself in deep trouble. Right away, the situation put a question mark on the golfing legend’s professional career. But now, the latest news suggests that the DUI arrest has started creeping into his personal space, too.

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Imago 15th July 2024 Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland The Open Championship Practice Day Tiger Woods walks from the seventeenth tee PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12668530 StevenxFlynn

According to reports from an insider, Woods’ high-profile girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is not happy with his antics. In fact, getting into such legal troubles might seemingly make things trickier for the duo to sustain their relationship in the long run.

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Speaking with the Daily Mail, the insider stated, “She’s not happy at all. She’s both disappointed and a little bit p—ed, if I’m being honest. It’s a definite red flag, and she told him that he’s going to get this sorted out and that she’s going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she’s not going to stick around.”

Now then, this is some serious news coming in. Already, even before his DUI arrest, the Trump family did not let Woods drive Vanessa Trump’s children. And now with the fiasco blowing up, it looks like the golfing legend will have a tough time ahead.