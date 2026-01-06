Tiger Woods Finally Answers Nelly Korda & Co.’s Demands With Major LPGA Announcement

For years, one question has quietly lingered around women’s golf: ‘When will its stars get a stage built purely for them in the modern, prime-time spotlight?’ And as it appears, the time has finally arrived. TMRW Sports has officially confirmed a women’s-only version of its tech-driven TGL, answering long-standing calls from top LPGA players.

Tiger Woods’ TGL announced the news on X: “Introducing WTGL. Created by @TMRWSports in partnership with the @LPGA, WTGL is a new women’s team golf league featuring teams of the world’s best LPGA Tour stars.” They added, “WTGL is targeting a winter 2026–27 launch, with more details coming soon.”

Nelly Korda and her peers have been vocal about the same for a long time. They have voiced the need for a platform that shows off their true caliber and growing global appeal. The league is set to debut right after the 2026 LPGA season. It won’t be blending into an existing structure, but it will start and stand on its own.

This is a developing story…