Tiger Woods’ $500M League Thrown Under the Bus by Paige Spiranac-Backed Golf Start-Up

Golf’s format wars are heating up again. This time, the shots aren’t coming from a tee box. Weeks before Tiger Woods’ $500 million tech-driven TGL rolls out its new season, Grass League quietly stirred the pot with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram move. The par-3 night golf circuit reshared a viral meme that lumped TGL, LIV Golf, and the PGA Tour into one satirical sequence before casting itself as the raw, no-frills alternative.

Grass League uploaded the clip to its Instagram story.

The Reel, shared by Grass League on its Instagram story, sequences images of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL along with LIV Golf, PGA Tour, and Grass League. Each image has overlaying songs. These are humorous tracks shading gimmicky or traditional formats. Grass League’s image comes last, signifying that it is the authentic “grass” alternative.

That’s not it. The league even replied to a user comment on the original post. Unfamiliar with the league and its concept, a commenter asked, “wtf is grass league.”

This prompted a response from Grass League, stating, “Come out for the next event, you won’t be disappointed,” tagging the user.

This exchange highlights Grass League’s grassroots push amid its recent 2025 Championship at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, AZ (December 5-6).

This subtle jab comes only a few weeks before TGL’s second season. Season 2 opens on December 28, 2025. The first match will be between the defending champions, Atlanta Drive GC and New York GC. It will be a rematch of the inaugural title match. The broadcast starts on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. The regular season then runs through early March 2026 in mostly prime-time windows on ESPN and ESPN2, followed by three consecutive playoff dates in mid-to-late March. Fans would want to see Tiger Woods play here, but it all depends on his health.

Grass League is the world’s first high-stakes par-3 golf league. Backed by Paige Spiranac, it is played on real, lighted par‑3 courses, with its flagship at Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona. Spiranac has also joined the league’s front office in a strategic role to focus on helping its brand-building and marketing.

On the other hand, TGL is a tech-based league. It is an indoor league staged in a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

There’s also a format difference. Grass League has teams of two members, while TGL features six teams of four players each. Similarly, TGL plays a combination of alternate shot and other formats, and Grass League plays a 36-hole scramble.

While the Grass League is taking subtle jabs at TGL, fans could witness something new in Season 2. There are many upgrades that went down for improving both golfers and fans’ experience.

TGL Season 2 upgrades

Tiger Woods’ TGL announced many new upgrades before its Season 2. For one, the GreenZone putting surface will grow by 38%. From about 3,800 square feet, it will increase to roughly 5,270 square feet. This will be closer to a typical PGA Tour green.​ The hole locations will also jump from 7 to 12, while slopes have been softened for more natural contours and better visibility. The team is removing one pot bunker, and the remaining two bunkers are 50% larger.

Hole design is going through a major shift, too. The designers have reworked several custom holes from Season 1. They will now have new tee boxes, angles, and features to elevate risk‑reward and scoring volatility.​ Some holes will also have skins and localized backdrops reflecting the home market of each of the six TGL teams.

Fans in the SoFi Center will also enjoy a new experience. Ball‑tracking camera towers that previously sat on the arena floor will now be on the ceiling. This will significantly improve sightlines for fans.

However, golfers’ schedules can get intense with Tiger Woods’ TGL running till March. Golf analysts Andy Johnson and Brendan Porath say that the schedule complications can make golfers leave the $500 million league. They believe that not many golfers will stay in the league for the long term, as they may at some point start prioritizing the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour.