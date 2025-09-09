Tiger Woods Fuels Comeback Hopes as Physical Transformation Becomes Clear in Newest Update

If fans were missing the Big Cat on the greens and fairways, then there is some happy news for you. Tiger Woods might be making a comeback sooner than you think. After staying away for more than a year, Woods was recently seen teeing it off at Liberty National for his foundation, the Nexus Cup, which is a charity event. He was seen swinging his club publicly for the first time since his surgery in March.

This comes days after he was named the chairman of a new nine-person “Future Competition Committee” by PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp. Woods has been away from the course since he announced a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg sustained during training. He had to go through a minimally invasive surgery to repair the tendon. But now in the video, Tiger Woods looked better than ever, moving his club beautifully, like he always had. Fans were quick to comment on that.

Fans react to Tiger Woods’ health

Fans were happy to see a healthy Tiger, with comments pouring in all over social media. One of them wrote, “Damn, he’s looking jacked! Gonna be a fun 2026.” Woods’s surgery had forced him to stay away from participating in professional events. The last time he was seen playing was the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. It was speculated that he would return to professional golf in 2026. Echoing the sentiment, others wrote, “Tiger looks great!!”

Then, of course, there were a bunch of comments on his physique as well. Many had their jaw open with one typing, “Omg omg 😱” and another simply sent, “🔥🔥🔥💪🏾💪🏾”