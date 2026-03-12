Tiger Woods Gets Real About ‘Frustrating Parenting Stuff’ as Charlie Woods Commits to College

Parenting does not get easier when you have 15 major championships. That is what Max Homa has figured out from spending time with Tiger Woods, and it is the detail that reframes the man behind the myth faster than any statistic could.

“The coolest part about getting to know Tiger is we just talk about like stuff. It’s not golf. Every once in a while I’ll pick his brain, but for the most part, Dodgers. Kids stuff. Just like kid advice.”

Homa told Adams that their conversations often focus on specific details, the kind you might not expect from someone with 15 major wins.

“His son plays golf. He’s really good. His daughter plays soccer.”

Charlie has made that a reality. At 17, he verbally committed to Florida State University in February. He is ranked 21st in the AJGA standings and ninth in the Class of 2027. He chose Florida State over other ACC and SEC programs, not following his father to Stanford. Sam is a freshman at Stanford. Two children, each taking a different path. Homa sees Tiger Woods managing both.

“I’m in the early stage of it and it’s cool to try to picture what your kids are gonna end up doing. Just normal like frustrating parenting stuff — and knowing that, even for Tiger, it’s probably hard.”

This relationship began with Homa as a fan. He grew up in Valencia, California, watching Tiger Woods play the 1998 Genesis Invitational. Years later, Homa won that same tournament in 2021. Now, Woods hosts the event. The change from fan to competitor is something Homa still thinks about, especially during TGL matches at SoFi Center.

“Getting to pick his brain about golf stuff and just listen to him tell stories is really cool. I try to pinch myself best I can at times, especially these TGL matches, where it’s like, man, I am high-fiving the reason I play golf. I’m playing and competing with him. I made a putt last one to keep the thing going and it was hard not to just think about it.”

Jupiter Links reached the TGL Season 2 playoffs this year. Homa was the team’s top singles scorer in several matches. The putt he describes was important. Not long ago, he was only a fan watching these moments on television. Now, he is part of them.

How Tiger Woods’ support for Max Homa went beyond the roster

Homa’s decline started when he chased more speed in 2024. That led to a two-way miss off the tee and a drop from fifth in the world to outside the top 100. He left coach Mark Blackburn before the 2024 Presidents Cup, then worked with John Scott Rattan through 2025. By the Bank of Utah Championship last October, Homa had missed eight cuts that season. Blackburn kept the door open, and Homa returned. Blackburn later told Golf’s Subpar podcast he was optimistic for 2026, pointing to Homa’s rhythm and timing as the key strengths that had been lost in the search for distance.

Woods picked Homa for Jupiter Links GC before TGL started in April 2024, and in January, he gave Homa a sponsor’s exemption for the 2026 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, even though Homa was ranked 144th in the world.

Fans criticized the move

At Sawgrass this week, Homa showed the first signs of recovery. Over his last five events, he is averaging 0.271 Strokes Gained: Total. His Off-the-Tee number is 0.180, a positive shift after two years ranked outside the top 80.

“I’m still getting over some scar tissue from hitting it bad,” Homa told PGATOUR.com recently, “but I’m hitting it really good.”

Charlie is set for Florida State. Sam is at Stanford. Tiger Woods, once seen as untouchable, now talks openly about the challenges of raising kids and motivating teammates. For Homa, meeting Woods meant seeing both the ordinary and the extraordinary side by side.