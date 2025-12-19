Tiger Woods’ GF Receives Emotional Message from Daughter Kai Trump After Turning 48

This year, Vanessa Trump‘s birthday wasn’t marked by headlines or fanfare, but by something far more meaningful: love from her children. As she turned 48, that love came to light through a heartfelt message from her daughter, Kai Trump, offering a glimpse into the close bond they share.

Kai Trump took to Instagram to honor her mom with a heartfelt tribute. Alongside a carousel of memories, Kai wrote, “Happy Birthday, Mom. I love you so much. You’re my favorite person ever. Thank you for always supporting me and being my biggest fan. I am extremely lucky to have you. You’re the best! ❤️ @officialvanessatrump”

The post featured several snapshots of Vanessa Trump with her children (she is a mother of five), with some glimpses of everyday family moments. Some photos also showed Vanessa cheering from the sidelines on the golf course, while another marked a major turning point, the day Kai Trump signed with the University of Miami.

Although Kai verbally committed in August 2024, she officially signed during Benjamin School’s early fall signing ceremony on November 7th. It was a milestone moment, with her mother proudly standing beside her as they marked the occasion with a photo together in front of a Benjamin Buccaneers poster, which Kai shared during the birthday post for her mother.

And the pride has been a consistent theme in even Vanessa Trump’s own social media posts. She frequently shares moments celebrating Kai’s growth as a golfer, including a recent emotional post from November when Kai made her LPGA debut at the ANNIKA Invitational.

Vanessa wrote, “I’m so proud of you, Kai! Today is your very first. LPGA event, and I couldn’t be more excited. I’ll be right by your side, cheering you on every step of the way! You’ve got this!”

Beyond motherhood, Vanessa’s personal life has also been in the public eye, as she has been dating Tiger Woods for close to a year now, with the couple making their relationship public in March 2025.

But while Kai Trump’s message centered on celebrating her mother, the day also marked a milestone of her own, as she stepped into a new role at the Optum Golf Channel Games.

Kai Trump made her broadcasting debut at the Golf Channel Games

Kai Trump made her broadcasting debut at the inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games, marking her first foray into golf media. The event, staged at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter on December 17, featured teams led by Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler competing in a series of skill-based challenges, with Scheffler’s team ultimately taking the trophy home.

She appeared as a “special contributor” for Golf Channel, alongside Johnson Wagner, and took part in the trophy ceremony. She later shared glimpses of the experience on her Instagram Stories, offering followers a behind-the-scenes look at a day that highlighted yet another step in her golf journey.