Tiger Woods’s GF Vanessa Trump Earns Hero Status After Cleaning Daughter Kai’s Bloodied Blanket: ‘Love You Mom’

Kai Trump has become one of those influencers who feels more like a friend than a public figure. From highlight reels to candid behind-the-scenes moments, fans know her on a first-name basis. And in her latest vlog, equal parts funny, sweet, and a little messy, Kai takes us along for the ride, with her mom, Vanessa Trump, stepping in to save the day.

The vlog began with a scene many of us can relate to—Kai getting her wisdom tooth removed. What might have been just another routine procedure turned into a shared adventure thanks to Kai’s sense of humor and openness. Joined by her friend Emma, who played the role of “passenger princess” and camerawoman, Kai brought fans along from the drive to the dentist right up to the big moment. Afterward, she kept it candid, admitting, “I’m in like pain, but like it was not that bad.”

From there, the focus shifted from the dental chair to something far more touching: Kai’s sweet relationship with her mom. While Emma treated her to some ice cream, Vanessa was the one making sure her daughter was truly cared for. She even brought her a “spit thing,” as Kai described it: “My mom also brought me a spit thing because I had to spit. She’s so nice.”

But that wasn’t all. When Kai stained her blankets with blood while drinking water, Vanessa didn’t just replace them; she also washed the old ones. Kai, smiling through the discomfort, summed it up perfectly: “Love you, Mom. That’s what moms are for—they’re the best ever.” It was the kind of raw, heartfelt moment that reminds us why Kai feels so relatable—and why her bond with Vanessa might just be the real star of the story.

That bond has been on display well beyond this vlog. The sass-filled, sweet dynamic doesn’t end here. Vanessa has always been the biggest supporter of Kai. Earlier this year, Kai shared an Instagram post reflecting on her whirlwind year. From public speaking appearances to starting her own YouTube Channel, Kai perfectly summed it up as “wild ride.” Now, midway through the year, Kai has already achieved more than a million subscribers. And no one could be prouder than her mother, Vanessa, who shared a simple yet heartfelt message that struck a chord with thousands.

Their relationship is a constant thread through every stage of Kai’s life. From celebrating Kai’s senior year of high school with University of Miami–themed back-to-school photos, where she thanked her mom for “always supporting me through my journey,” to posting matching looks at milestone events like birthdays and even Donald Trump’s inauguration, their bond has always been visible. Vanessa often plays the proud mom on social media—her Instagram bio even reads “Mom of @kaitrumpgolfer”—and she never misses a chance to cheer Kai on, whether it’s during her rise in golf or simply a day out fishing together. Kai has been equally open, sharing heartfelt tributes on Mother’s Day: “I love you so much… You’re the best mom and role model anyone could ask for.”

Kai Trump kicked off her senior year at high school with excitement and pride, sharing glimpses of her first day with friends on Instagram. “I cannot believe it’s my last first day of high school. Senior year here we come,” she captioned, capturing the milestone and the close bonds she shares with her classmates. Through it all, her mother, Vanessa Trump, has remained a constant source of encouragement, celebrating every step alongside her daughter.

It’s clear that their support for one another is unwavering. The duo continues to show up for each other as Kai reaches newer milestones.

Kai, Vanessa, and Tiger: A Bond Shaped on the Golf Course

At just 18, Kai Trump stepped onto a new stage as she made her debut in an AJGA event, marking a milestone that carried more weight than the usual pre-tournament jitters. Not only was she competing in one of the most competitive junior golf tournaments in the country, but she also etched her name into history as the first relative of a sitting U.S. President to play in an AJGA event. Kai Trump’s golf journey often includes her mom, Vanessa, by her side—and now Tiger Woods in the mix.

Kai credits Vanessa for sparking her love of the game, recalling how her mom rolled golf balls to her during early practice sessions. Today, with Tiger’s influence adding inspiration, she’s preparing for collegiate golf at the University of Miami—backed by the steady support of her mom and the guidance of one of the sport’s greatest.