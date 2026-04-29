Tiger Woods’ GF Vanessa Trump Gets Emotional as Daughter Kai Heads to Senior Prom: “Feels Like Yesterday”

Weeks away from graduating and starting her college golf career at the University of Miami, Kai Trump had one more high school milestone to check off: senior prom. And for the 18-year-old girl’s parents, it was harder to hold it together than they expected.

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Vanessa Trump, who has been dating Tiger Woods, just put it as: “My first child’s going to senior prom. Well, it felt like yesterday for me. I guess for me it was 30 years ago.” When Kai walked out in her red dress, Vanessa’s words gave her away entirely: “Lady in red. You look beautiful. I feel very old right now looking at you like this.”

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Trump and her daughter, Kai, have become a regular presence in Tiger Woods’ life through early 2026. Both were at the Genesis Invitational and courtside at the TGL finals on March 23-24, where the family shared visibly affectionate moments.

That reaction carries more weight knowing how present Vanessa has been through every major moment in Kai’s life. She was at Kai’s LPGA debut at the ANNIKA, stood beside her at the University of Miami signing ceremony in 2024, and stepped in when Kai’s wrist surgery in January left her unable to shower, eat, or open a water bottle on her own for three weeks. “Shoutout to my mom for helping me through that,” Kai Trump said in her YouTube vlog.

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Donald Trump Jr. kept his contribution short and self-aware. “The only rule for prom is whatever you think I would have done at prom, don’t do that. And if you follow those rules, everyone will be okay.”

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Kai Trump attended with a group of five close girlfriends, wearing a floor-length red gown with cutouts at the bodice, strappy black heels, and a silver heart pendant she had previously worn to a Tiger Woods Foundation event in January. She shared photos on Instagram with both parents, golden balloons shaped like the number 26 visible in the background.

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As for a date, she stayed deliberately vague in an April YouTube video: “I’m kind of talking to a guy right now, we might go to prom together. So yeah, I’m like yes…no…kind of…figuring it out.”

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Prom comes at the tail end of a tough stretch for Kai. Her TFCC wrist surgery on January 6 kept her off the course entirely, but she has since returned to putting and gym work, with full shots expected around May, just in time for her freshman season with the Miami Hurricanes.

In the same video, she also shared details of her comeback on the course.

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Kai Trump sets a golf return date

Kai last touched her clubs in November 2024. A January wrist surgery for ECU tendon and triangular fibrocartilage complex tears, performed by Dr. Thomas Graham, stretched what was supposed to be a month-long recovery into something far longer and more frustrating than she bargained for.

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Three months in, a casual round with her father became her most honest progress update yet. Her target of playing by her May 12 birthday has already slipped. July is the new goal, and even that comes with conditions attached to how her wrist responds over the next few weeks.

She can putt 18 holes now, but hitting a full shot remains off the table. During the round, she chipped a few balls strictly under her physiotherapist’s limit of 15, got through seven, and called it. Small progress, but after months away from the course, she was visibly enjoying every second of it.

For someone who verbally committed to the University of Miami Hurricanes in 2024 and has a freshman season waiting, every week of recovery matters. A full-time return in July would give her two months before college golf expectations begin, making that timeline tight but just about workable.