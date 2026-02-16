Tiger Woods’ GF Vanessa Trump Has a Hidden Golf Talent as Daughter Kai Spills the Beans

Golf runs in the veins of Tiger Woods. And thus, he tends to attract people who are more or less in tandem with the sport. Take his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, for example. While most of us are aware of her modelling career, very few knew about the 48-year-old’s hidden golf talent until Kai Trump spilled the beans.

“I just love putting. I love putting. I spend a lot of time practicing putting, um, I do love golf. I do,” Vanessa Trump said in a recent YouTube video.

Supporting her claims, daughter Kai revealed, “It’s funny though cuz she’s actually beat me at putting a few times. I’m not the best putter. I am a great putter in tournaments here and there, but somehow you always, I don’t know.”

Imago LPGA, Golf Damen The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican – Second Round Nov 14, 2025 Belleair, Florida, USA Kai Trump poses for photos with her mom Vanessa Trump after the second round of The ANNIKA golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. Belleair Pelican Golf Club Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20251114_nrs_fo8_0031

Vanessa and Kai were spotted having a fun time in their recently uploaded video on YouTube. The duo, chatting about a lot of things, was making Valentine’s Day cookies. During their conversation, Kai asked her mother whether she loved golf. Replying to her daughter, the 48-year-old pointed out that it was her who introduced all of her kids to the sport.

Although Vanessa did not teach them personally, she surely encouraged Kai and her siblings to take up the sport. Having fallen in love with golf, Kai has taken some incredible strides towards making a name for herself. Playing as an American amateur golfer, Kai captained her high school varsity team at The Benjamin School.

Taking things to the next level, Kai Trump secured two major milestones in recent times. Firstly, she committed to the University of Miami women’s golf team in 2026. And back in 2025, Kai also made her LPGA debut at The Annika. Unfortunately, she shot 83 and 75 to miss the cut.

And that’s not all. Kai also clinched victory at the 2022 Women’s Club Championship as well as the 2024 Ladies Club Championship at the Trump International Palm Beach. Thus, the fact that Vanessa Trump is able to beat her daughter at putting is quite odd.

Meanwhile, trying to give the best possible upbringing to Kai, Vanessa sacrificed her modeling career. And while she does regret the decision, the 48-year-old is trying to pave the right path for her teenage daughter.

Vanessa Trump reflects on career sacrifice while guiding daughter’s future

Vanessa Trump worked as a model in her teenage years and continued her career in her 20s. She was signed under Wilhelmina Models as an acclaimed name. She got married to Donald Trump Jr. at the age of 27 and gave birth to Kai Trump in 2007, when she was just 29.

Currently, Vanessa has often been hitting the headlines alongside Tiger Woods as the two are dating each other. However, amid all this, Vanessa Trump is trying to guide her daughter as 18-year-old Kai is all geared up to begin her days as a freshman at the University of Miami soon.

Imago Syndication: Palm Beach Post Charlie Woods talks to Kai Trump, center, and her mom Vanessa Trump at a TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. W. Palm Beach , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGREGxLOVETT/PALMxBEACHxPOSTx USATSI_25583568

The mother shared how she decided to prioritise her children over her career in modeling, stating, “One thing I did do for my kids is I put my career aside. I was doing modeling and acting, and I was also going to night school until I had Donnie and became a psychologist.”

While Vanessa reflected on how glad she is to have made that decision to sacrifice her own career for her wards, she also added another footnote to the tale.

She added, “If I had to go back and change it, I think I would have continued my career and my education. I think that I would have finished even if it had taken me 10 years to take a class here and there. I think I would have finished my child psychology degree.”

While going down the memory lane and reflecting on her own life, she tried to give perspective to her young daughter. She shared how she now feels that one must stabilise one’s own career first before having a family. Vanessa now realizes that one must finish their education, establish themselves in life, realize what they want from life, and then make a decision.

Even more so because Vanessa believes, “in your early 20s, you don’t know.”