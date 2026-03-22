Tiger Woods’ GF Vanessa Trump Praised by Daughter Kai as She Opens Up on Post-Surgery Struggles

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, has been many things to Kai Trump over the years. The loudest voice in the crowd at her LPGA debut. The person beside her at her University of Miami signing ceremony. So when Kai’s wrist surgery in January left her unable to manage even the smallest daily tasks on her own, there was really only one person she was turning to.

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“The first month was honestly terrible. It was mentally really hard because I couldn’t do anything I love. For the first three weeks, I couldn’t do basic things on my own. I couldn’t shower, eat properly, or even open a water bottle. It was really challenging. Shoutout to my mom for helping me through that,” Kai said in her YouTube video.

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Vanessa’s support has been a constant, from sending a private message before Kai’s biggest moment to being a visible presence at her LPGA debut at the ANNIKA.’ She sent her a private message before her biggest competitive moment yet, reminding her she had been waiting for this her whole life. She also attended her LPGA tournament debut at the ANNIKA. Vanessa has always called Kai “an inspiration” and referred to her as “my girl” across social media. Kai reciprocates her mother’s love.

In December, Kai posted a birthday post calling Vanessa her “favorite person ever,” adding she was extremely lucky to have her. In her January vlog, Kai reflected on a rare helicopter ride to the CFB National Championship with just her mother, calling the one-on-one time genuinely special in a household she shares with four younger siblings.

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The severity of the TFCC wrist surgery she underwent on January 6 underscores why her mother’s help was so essential. The procedure, which immobilizes the wrist for weeks, made even simple tasks such as eating, opening bottles, or personal care impossible without support.

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Now, at the ten-week mark, the progress is real but gradual. Kai has returned to putting, with chipping still a few weeks away and full shots not expected until May. She is also back in the gym doing box squats. Her goal is to work toward her freshman season at the University of Miami, where she verbally committed in 2024 to play for the Hurricanes.

As she is slowly finding her steps on the green, she has her mind on her future.

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Kai Trump lays out her five-year plan

In the same YouTube session, she said she sees herself graduating from college. Beyond that, it also includes competing on the LPGA Tour professionally within five years while simultaneously building her own brand, with something already in the works.

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Kai plans to major in marketing and management at Miami, a deliberate choice she directly tied to her long-term goals. For an 18-year-old with a growing YouTube presence and a high-profile family name, the academic direction makes clear strategic sense.

It also reflects how seriously she is treating the business side of her career. Most college athletes pick majors based on convenience. Kai is picking one around a plan, suggesting she is thinking well beyond just making the Hurricanes’ roster or qualifying for the LPGA.

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The combination of a D1 golf career, a content platform, and a marketing degree puts Kai in a position few young golfers occupy. She is not just preparing to compete professionally. Kai Trump is preparing to build something around that career, and by her own account, that process has already started.