Tiger Woods’ GF Vanessa Trump Shows Support as He Pens Down Heartfelt Message for PGA Tour Pro

While the golf world focused on the 100th champion of the Genesis Invitational, a quieter story of support was playing out on Tiger Woods’ own social media feed. After the conclusion of the event, Woods posted a picture on Instagram with the champion, Jacob Bridgeman, to celebrate the milestone. While the win was a major headline, it was the quiet support from his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, that drew attention.

“Congratulations to @jacobbridgeman1 on winning The Genesis Invitational as the 100th champion in tournament history. Thank you to @genesis_usa, the players, the fans, and everyone who joined us throughout tournament week. Your support helps make a meaningful impact for @TGRFound,” Woods captioned the post, which garnered 6.2 k likes and more than 30 comments in 3 hours.

Vanessa was among the first to show support on the post, which she liked and reshared.

The relationship between Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump reportedly started around Thanksgiving 2024. The pair was first seen together at the Genesis Invitational, just a few weeks before dating rumors went viral last season. Woods later confirmed on X by sharing a carousel of photos of the couple with a caption, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.”

Since then, Vanessa has become a pillar by Tiger’s side during several professional and personal milestones. She was seen supporting him throughout his recovery from a seventh back surgery. And she was a prominent guest at his lavish 50th birthday celebration in December 2025.

And beyond the Genesis Invitational, Vanessa has been seen advocating for Woods’ philanthropic works. When the TGR Foundation reached its 30th-year milestone in early 2026, she was there to support the “RED: Celebrating Legacy” gala.

Vanessa’s support also extends to social media. She has been spotted liking and resharing posts that highlight Tiger’s early journey with his father, Earl Woods. Plus, she liked a post about Woods’ newest charitable ventures, such as the partnership with Augusta National to build a new TGR Learning Lab.

And Vanessa isn’t the only one in the Trump family who is following Tiger’s professional updates. Her daughter, Kai Trump, also liked Tiger’s recent post celebrating Bridgeman’s win.

However, Woods isn’t Vanessa’s only connection to the golf world,

Vanessa’s own golf pedigree

As the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, Vanessa is already familiar with the world of golf. Donald Trump is an avid golfer who owns an iconic collection of more than 14 championship courses worldwide. And as a family member of Donald Trump Sr., it’s nearly impossible to avoid the world of golf.

Plus, her own daughter, Kai Trump, is a standout talent in women’s golf. Kai recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Miami Hurricanes starting in the fall of 2026. She also made her LPGA debut at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in late 2025 via a sponsor’s exemption from the host Annika Sorenstam.

Most importantly, the 18-year-old, Kai, has developed a close bond with Woods, even receiving sage advice from him before her professional debut. Woods reportedly told her to ‘go with the flow’ and simply have fun on the course when Kai played at The ANNIKA.

While Vanessa often describes herself as a former tennis player rather than a golfer, it appears she possesses some hidden skills on the green. In a recent viral YouTube video featuring the mother-daughter duo, Kai admitted that her mother is actually a tough opponent in the short game. “She’s actually beat me at putting a few times,” Kai revealed, despite Vanessa jokingly claiming she only loves ‘Putt Putt’.