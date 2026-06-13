Tiger Woods Goes Viral as Fresh Spotting After Ending 2-Month Rehab Ignites Fans’ Support

Tiger Woods‘ last trip home from his rehabilitation program in Switzerland was a brief one. After returning to Florida in May, he spent just over a week stateside before flying back to Zurich to continue treatment. The visit coincided with girlfriend Vanessa Trump’s public announcement that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, a period during which Woods remained by her side before resuming his recovery overseas. Now, nearly three weeks later, the golf legend appears to be heading home once again.

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Woods was spotted checking out of his rehab in Switzerland on June 12. He grinned at the photographs and appeared healthy after spending nearly three months after his involvement in a car crash in March.

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According to reports, Woods boarded his private jet in Switzerland before arriving back in Jupiter, Florida. His departure came earlier than some expected, as previous reports had suggested his treatment program would continue through the end of June.

Although Woods pleaded not guilty altogether, he was arrested for being under the influence while driving. Since then, Woods and his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, have committed to taking his recovery very seriously.

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Although he kept a low profile, Woods looked as if he were still recovering. Sources also shared that the treatment was physically hard on him. In his new pictures outside the rehab, Woods seems happy as he walks upright and seemingly at ease.

Woods’ last return to Florida was brief, sure, but it came at a critical time. Vanessa Trump opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis for the first time, sharing the news on Instagram. She revealed that she was already undergoing treatment with her medical team and said she was doing fairly well.

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Later, she also posted photos with her children and Tiger Woods, as she captioned, “My strength through it all, family, and the closest people to me.”

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During that earlier trip home, Woods was also reported to have attended Kai Trump’s high school graduation. Sources close to the couple have said he has developed a strong bond with Vanessa Trump’s daughter since the relationship became public.

As for the legal case, that remains open. In May, Martin County Circuit Court Judge Darren Steele granted prosecutors access to Woods’ prescription drug records from a Palm Beach pharmacy. It will cover all the records from January through March 2026. The trial date has not been confirmed yet.

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The judge ruled that access would be limited to those directly involved in the case. Woods’ next court appearance is currently scheduled for July 7.

Golf fans are delighted by Woods’ return and have been sharing their well-wishes for the golf legend.

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Fans react to Woods’ Return

Tiger Woods looked extremely happy, so much so that one fan replied, “Well, this is certainly a meme if I have ever seen one.” It comes as a surprise as golf fans have seen him smiling after a very long time.

Another fan commented, “Looks the best we’ve seen him in two years.”

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Rightfully so, Woods has not played a competitive round since missing the cut at the Open Championship at Royal Troon in July 2024. He had been working towards a return at the 2026 Masters following a torn Achilles and another back surgery before the March crash derailed everything.

Another fan commented on X, “Let’s go, Tiger. Hope he’s happy and peaceful.” Similarly, another comment added, “Holy smokes, he looks 15 years younger.”

Wood himself addressed it directly: “I’ve committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.”

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Sources close to Woods have also maintained that he remains determined to return to professional golf despite the setbacks. “I don’t know when it will be or how he will do it, but Tiger is determined to return,” one insider said. “He has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine.”

No competitive return has been announced. Woods is already set to miss the upcoming U.S. Open, and reports earlier this year indicated he had not entered The Open Championship either.

According to the inside source, Wood also hopes to make a return to professional golf at some time. No timeline has been confirmed, but recovering from his drug addiction has been a major goal for him. Vanessa Trump reportedly made it clear to him that this would be the only time she was willing to go through such a situation with him.

Another fan had made a poignant observation.

“Jeez, I remember watching him on ABC winning all those U.S. amateurs. Wishing him well.”

Rightfully so. That version of Tiger Woods feels like a different era entirely, one that the entire golf world is waiting to see again. Woods won three consecutive U.S. Junior Amateur Championships and three consecutive U.S. Amateur Championships from 1991 to 1996. It is a feat that has never been matched in either of the championships since then. In fact, the USGA has decided to name the trophy and the medal after him.

Another comment said, “This tiger looks well and healthy; I hope he can stay sober for his family.”

Woods and his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, have remained in close contact during their respective health challenges. They talk and they share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together.

That said, fans are still counting down the days until he returns to the course, although no timeline has been confirmed. “300 days until the 2027 Masters,” one fan wrote.

He’s still very much in recovery, but the anticipation surrounding his eventual return remains strong.