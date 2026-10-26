Tiger Woods’ Golf Venture Makes a Major Change to Give Back to the Community

Tiger Woods-backed PopStroke is making it easier for seniors and families to enjoy more frequent mini-golf outings. The family-friendly mini-golf venue has introduced a $100 annual membership for guests aged 60 and older while promoting additional benefits for children. The move reflects the company’s push to make its entertainment venues more accessible as everyday expenses continue to put pressure on household budgets.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The initiative gives older customers a chance to play year-round for a fixed fee. At the same time, family-focused offers make visits more manageable. However, the change is primarily an affordability initiative rather than a charitable program. PopStroke also hopes more frequent visits will translate into additional restaurant and beverage sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

The headline offer is a $100 annual senior membership. Available to guests aged 60 and older, it provides unlimited mini-golf at every PopStroke location, with no blackout dates or restricted hours.

According to the company’s official senior membership page, customers can also choose a monthly payment option of $10, subject to a 12-month minimum commitment. That brings the total to $120. This makes the upfront annual payment $20 cheaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members must present identification on their first visit to verify eligibility.

The unlimited access could make a significant difference for regular visitors. At PopStroke’s Las Vegas location, the published senior day-pass price is $30. Three individual visits would cost $90, while four would total $120. The annual membership therefore becomes cheaper from the fourth visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior visiting once a month would spend $360 on 12 separate visits at that rate, compared with $100 for the annual membership. This reflects a potential saving of $260 on golf admission alone. This calculation excludes food, drinks, and any applicable additional charges.

The senior membership is also $50 less than PopStroke’s separately advertised $150 annual unlimited-golf membership, a difference of approximately 33%.

ADVERTISEMENT

PopStroke CEO Greg Bartoli says the goal extends beyond offering cheaper rounds. “We hope to build a community around the 60-and-over guests,” Bartoli told the Palm Beach Post in an October 19 interview, according to Golfweek.

Rising living costs are driving the push for affordability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bartoli says the decision reflects the financial pressures facing a significant portion of PopStroke’s customer base.

“A huge portion of our guests are over 60,” he said. He added that many of these customers live on fixed or limited incomes and are feeling the effects of rising everyday expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything is through the roof, especially in South Florida … whether it’s gas prices or grocery prices,” Bartoli added.

Put simply, this creates a win-win situation for Tiger Woods-backed PopStroke and its customers.

The lack of restricted hours also gives members flexibility to visit friends, plan date nights, or spend time with grandchildren. Bartoli’s stated aim of building a community around older customers supports the idea of PopStroke becoming a recurring social destination. However, the company has not published evidence measuring the program’s effect on social isolation or well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

PopStroke is also promoting benefits for families with children aged 12 and under.

“Kids Eat Free Every Day at PopStroke! ⛳️🍔⭐️ For only $20 a month, kids get unlimited golf and a free kids meal every day,” PopStroke wrote as a caption to an Instagram post.

PopStroke’s Las Vegas venue page advertises unlimited golf and a free kids meal every day through its $20 monthly children’s membership offer. The free meal does not include free admission for children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The monthly children’s add-on costs $240 per child over 12 months, before the adult membership fee. Families should factor that expense into comparisons between membership costs and individual visits.

Bartoli says families are dealing with rising expenses across several areas, including youth sports and children’s activities. PopStroke’s approach reflects its broader entertainment model, which combines mini-golf with restaurants, playgrounds and other attractions so adults and children can spend time together.

The senior membership stands out against PopStroke’s premium venues.

PopStroke’s West Palm Beach flagship reportedly cost nearly $20 million to build before opening in December 2024. The property features two artificial-turf mini-golf courses, a restaurant, six bars, six large video screens, a children’s playground, and an upstairs adults-only VIP lounge with a pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ordinary admission prices also vary by location. Golfweek reports that adult day passes at Delray Beach cost $25 from Monday through Thursday and $30 from Friday through Sunday. West Palm Beach charges $30 daily.

Tiger Woods’ connection to PopStroke

Although Woods’ name gives the announcement broader golf appeal, Bartoli is the executive explaining the current pricing decision. Available reporting does not show that Woods personally devised or announced the senior membership.

Bartoli founded PopStroke and brought Tiger Woods into its ownership group. TGR Design also helped redesign the company’s Port St. Lucie course. The business subsequently expanded its investment partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2023, PopStroke announced an investment from TaylorMade and identified Woods as a member of the ownership team. At the time, Woods connected the partnership to his long-standing ambition to introduce more people to golf.

“I have spent my entire career growing the game of golf, and I know that TaylorMade will enhance the guest experience at PopStroke as we continue to introduce millions of guests to the game that I love,” Tiger Woods said in the 2023 partnership announcement.

The broader message is that PopStroke wants its venues to remain accessible to customers who may be cutting back on discretionary spending.