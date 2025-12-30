Tiger Woods Has Only 3 Words After Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy Shared Emotional Birthday Wishes

Woods’ phone must be buzzing the whole day as the legend has just turned 50. And Tiger Woods‘ TGR Ventures’ official Instagram handle, alongside the PGA Tour and Golf Channel, has just dropped a heartwarming video. Messages poured in from every corner of the sports world, not just golf. Legends, rivals, and young stars alike paused their routines to send heartfelt wishes. And every wish would just remind the world how deeply Tiger Woods’ journey has touched lives across generations. And amid those wishes coming from all across the globe, the wishes from his rivals and friends, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, truly stood out.

Rory McIlroy had a short message to share for the American legend as he said, “Tiger, it’s your old buddy Rory here. Just wanna wish you the very happiest of birthdays.” In the very same video, Justin Thomas added, “Happy 50th birthday, my man. The day has officially come, you can move up another set of tees.” Justin Thomas, on the other hand, also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram stories. He went down the memory lane and shared the goated moments he shared with the legend and wished him, “Happy 50th, 🐐 @tigerwoods”

Not just Thomas and McIlroy, icons like Scottie Scheffler, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and others from the golfing realm, too, extended their heartfelt wishes as Woods stepped on to his 50 this December 30. But not just golfers, renowned names from other sports, too, shared their love and respect for the golfing GOAT. Starting from Steph Curry, to Michael Phelps, everyone extended their wish for the 15-time Major champ. Swimming legend Michael Phelps on the other hand wrote, “Big 5-O, halfway to hundred, let’s go man.”

This is a developing story…