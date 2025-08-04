Tiger Woods in Hot Seat Over Empty Promises as PGA Tour’s Negotiations With LIV Golf Break Down

The much-hyped peace talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf once carried hopes of reuniting the fractured world of pro golf. Tiger Woods promised fans earlier this year that “things are going to heal quickly.” However, the world of golf is taken by storm as none of those promises feels true anymore. Behind closed doors, the second White House meeting ended in silence. With both sides doubling down and no signs of compromise, fans are left speculating what really happened.

CBS insiders Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner have provided a rare peek into what derailed the PGA Tour–LIV Golf negotiations. Speaking on Golf Channel, Hoggard remarked on the last meeting, “That meeting we now know did not go well. Clearly, there were some things that came up in that meeting that both sides seem entrenched on and they’re not going to negotiate.”

Hoggard didn’t mince words about the current standoff: “Both sides feel like they have the upper hand… that they have all the leverage they need and that they don’t need to negotiate.” But in his view, that’s a delusion. “I don’t believe that’s true. I think both sides suffer from the divide in golf.” He also referenced fan frustration: “The fans themselves told the PGA Tour… they want to see the best players playing together more often. Right now, it’s just the four majors.”

Lavner, meanwhile, took a swipe at Woods’ earlier optimism. “Yeah, I’m laughing at it as well,” he said, recalling Woods’ upbeat visit to the CBS booth during the Genesis Invitational. “He spoke so optimistically, saying all the best players are going to be back… I think that clip is going to live in infamy.” Lavner’s remark underscores just how derailed the two worlds of golf are from each other.

PGA Tour and LIV divide not likely to close any time soon despite Wood’s promises

Adam Scott, a key figure on the PGA Tour’s policy board, has confirmed what many had suspected. Negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have effectively stalled since their last murky White House meeting in February. Speaking ahead of the Wyndham Championship, Scott said bluntly, “There’s not much happening… Those conversations haven’t advanced far from there.” Despite being in the room with Jay Monahan, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and Donald Trump, Scott dismissed the need for further political theatrics, calling the experience unique but ultimately unproductive.

Golf phenoms like Tiger Woods had painted a rosy picture of the PGA’s hopeful narrative. However, Woods’ statements couldn’t be further from reality. His public optimism stood in stark contrast to the stalled talks behind closed doors.

With both sides entrenched and new leadership in place, the question remains. Is reconciliation still possible, or are LIV and the Tour destined to remain rivals, shaping two separate futures for professional golf?