Tiger Woods Indirectly Helps Team USA Despite Turning Down Captaincy Months Ago

“With my new responsibilities to the TOUR and time commitments involved, I felt like I would not be able to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain,” Tiger Woods said in 2024, explaining why he declined the opportunity to captain the US Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, a venue where he won the 2002 US Open. Despite being the long-anticipated front-runner for the role, Woods’s increased responsibilities as a member of the PGA TOUR Policy Board and PGA TOUR Enterprises Board of Directors meant he couldn’t give the role his full attention. And now it seems Woods’s plans of not getting involved in Ryder Cup duties have faded as Keegan Bradley recently revealed how Woods has been a huge helping hand for him.

Woods, who declined the Ryder Cup captaincy role himself, has been providing valuable guidance to Bradley, sharing his experience as a player-captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup. “Tiger Woods did it at the Presidents Cup. I’ve spoken to him a ton about this… He’s been really helpful to me over the course of my career, and during this process, he’s been one of the most helpful people that I’ve had,” said Bradley at The 153rd Open.

Bradley further praised Woods’ support, stating, “Tiger has been really, really great to me over the course of my career. He does a lot of things for us players that he doesn’t do for the media. So he’s been really helpful to me my whole life. Really kind to me actually.” Woods’ experience as a player-captain at the Presidents Cup, where he led the American team to victory and won all three of his matches, has likely been invaluable to Bradley.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bradley also highlighted the differences between the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup, saying, “The Ryder Cup is a much different animal. But we have a plan. We have a ‘for instance’ that could happen. That can obviously change during the week. You’ve got to see how each player is playing. But we’re learning as we go just like everybody else.” Bradley’s conversations with Woods have clearly been beneficial, as he noted, “During this process, he’s been one of the most helpful people that I’ve had.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

USA Today via Reuters Syndication: USA TODAY Tiger Woods waves after making his putt on the No. 9 green during the second round. McLean , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxCairnsx USATSI_23007243

With Bradley’s form surging this year, including a win at the Travelers Championship, it’s clear that he will be a key figure at the Ryder Cup. And Woods’s guidance will surely play a significant role in his decision-making process, as this development comes after the legend expressed his confidence in Bradley’s captaincy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger Woods knew Keegan Bradley was ‘a natural fit’ for U.S. Captain

Back in December 2024, Tiger Woods wasn’t fit enough to compete in the Hero World Challenge due to his ongoing recovery from a sixth back surgery, but as the host of the Albany event, he was still heavily involved. During an appearance in the NBC Sports broadcasting booth, Woods discussed the 2025 Ryder Cup at New York’s Bethpage Black, where he praised Keegan Bradley as the perfect choice for US captain.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woods said, “To where he’s from and what he’s meant to the north-east, I think it’s a natural fit. His connection – he’s not really that old. So most of the guys he’s played with, and I think that he has naturally been a very emotional and very fiery, opinionated leader, and I think that he’ll do really well at Bethpage.” Woods also believes Bradley could take on a playing role at the match, although he warned of the challenges he faced as a player-captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup, saying, “I just did not sleep… There was a lot of responsibility as a player and as captain.”

Woods is enthusiastic about the US fans’ energy, citing the electric atmosphere at Bethpage Black during the 2002 US Open, which he won. So, do you think things will pan out for the better for Team USA? We would love to hear your thoughts!