Tiger Woods Is Involved Quietly In Augusta National Overhaul As New Detail Comes to Light

The golf world is currently dealing with speculation around Tiger Woods‘ return at the biggest event of the golf calendar. His potential appearance at the Masters Tournament has gained fresh momentum after a notable update from Augusta National Golf Club. And now, another update surrounding Woods’ growing influence at Augusta beyond competition has been gaining attention.

Woods’s design company, TGR Design, recently played a key role in the transformation of the historic Augusta Municipal Golf Course, aka “The Patch”. The Augusta National Golf Club took up the initiative, and the Patch has finally reopened following an extensive renovation project.

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The 98-year-old course has been redesigned as an 18-hole course. A new nine-hole short course has been crafted by Woods’ TGR. Besides that, modern training amenities have been included, aiming at expanding access to the sport. The initiative was developed through a partnership involving Augusta Technical College, The First Tee of Augusta, and the Masters Tournament Charities.

Imago PACIFIC PALISADES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods looks on during the second round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16, 2024, at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24021610042

A new clubhouse and entrance have been incorporated at the corner of Wrightsboro Road and Damascus Road. The initiative was announced in 2023 by Masters chairman Fred Ridley. Tiger Woods joined hands with Augusta National to support them in their long-term effort to grow the sport locally.

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Meanwhile, the five-time champion has not officially confirmed his participation in the 2026 edition. But a newly released invitee list appears to offer the clearest indication yet that his presence remains firmly in consideration.

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Will Tiger Woods really play in the Masters 2026?

Tiger Woods has been missing from the mainstream golfing action for a long time now. Still reeling from his lumbar disc surgery, the golf legend is still eager to make a comeback. However, till now, there have been no updates that hint at him coming back. Ideally, one would have expected Woods to play in the TGL as a warm-up for Augusta. But traditional things do not usually work for the legend.

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Imago December 20, 2024, Orlando, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods watches his greenside bunker shot on the 18th hole at the PNC Championship Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20241220_fap_w109_005 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Surprisingly, there have been some really strong signs pointing towards his return. Firstly, Woods’ private jet was spotted at the Augusta Regional Airport. Next up, the official Augusta Masters app has also not listed Woods as a ‘former champion.’ In fact, the status reads ‘Tiger Woods is making his 27th start in the Masters in 2026’. Now, this could just be a generic message that has not been updated, but excitement is there nonetheless.

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“Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disc replacement is not a lot of fun. I have good days when I can do anything and other days when it’s hard to just move around,” said Woods, speaking about his progress.

Thus, with the rumor mills churning, it now remains to be seen what happens next.