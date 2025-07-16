Tiger Woods Is Losing His Relevance With No Return Date in Sight, Claims Golf Insider

For over two decades, Tiger Woods wasn’t just a golfer—he was the reason millions tuned in. Whether battling injuries or chasing another green jacket, his presence alone dictated the energy around every tournament. Fans didn’t just watch golf—they waited for Tiger. His absence once felt unthinkable. But now, something’s shifted. So the question is, has the game finally moved on without him?

On a recent episode of the Fore Play podcast, the hosts talked about something that surprised even them—how little they now think about Tiger Woods. “I’m surprised at how well golf’s doing without Tiger Woods,” said Sam Riggs Bozoian. Frankie Borrelli agreed, saying, “It’s really alarming to me how little I think about Tiger Woods in a professional golf setting these days. Isn’t it crazy? I just said that at dinner tonight… this is our life. Golf, we have a podcast. We talk twice a week about golf. So I feel like golf is happening 24/7.” He remembered when every tournament felt like it depended on whether Tiger was playing or not. “Every time he played, it was the biggest thing in the world… And when he didn’t play, it was like, ‘ah, we just got to get through a tournament without Tiger Woods.’ Dare I say that we’re beyond that?” Dan Rapaport added, “I don’t think we’ve talked that much, Tiger, in the last six months. It’s just not even really in the realm of something you would talk about on a golf podcast.”

For years, Tiger Woods wasn’t just the face of golf; he was the golf. His dominance, charisma, and historic comebacks drew in casual viewers and lifelong fans alike, turning tournaments into global events. The sport’s popularity rose and fell with his appearances, and many feared that without him, golf would struggle to stay relevant. Trent, another host, pointed to booming viewership numbers as further evidence of the shift. “The Rocket Classic a couple weeks ago had ratings like you wouldn’t believe… three or four million people watching Pot Gater out there. That surprised me—and it still surprises me this year with the other stars.” Even without the sport’s longtime poster boy, the cast argued, golf is producing enough compelling narratives to keep fans hooked.

From standout talents like Scottie Scheffler to inspiring moments like Chris Gotterup’s Scottish Open victory, the PGA Tour is shining with storylines that capture fans’ hearts.“There’s enough young guys… interesting enough that it holds enough attention,” Borrelli added. “Winning a tournament still matters. Winning a major still matters. And that’s encouraging for people who make their living covering golf.”

The PGA Tour has found its next chapter and proven it can thrive without Woods. Still, the pressure to carry the sport hasn’t disappeared—it’s shifted.

PGA Tour Ratings Rise in 2025 Despite Tiger Woods’ Absence

The PGA Tour is turning heads—and not just on the leaderboard. The 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic became the most-watched edition in five years, averaging 2.797 million viewers and peaking at 5.132 million during its dramatic final round. According to CBS, Tour broadcasts on the network are up 13% compared to last year. On July 1, Golf Digest highlighted this momentum on Instagram, citing “impressive viewership numbers this season”—a sentiment widely echoed in golf media and among fans.

Golf isn’t just surviving without Tiger Woods—it’s thriving across platforms. Nielsen’s panel-only data shows the PGA Tour averaging 2.18 million viewers in 2025, up 15% from last year. With streaming included, viewership rises to 2.558 million—a year-over-year increase of 11%.. That combined growth ranks the PGA Tour second among major U.S. sports in viewership gains, trailing only the NHL. EVP of Media Norb Gambuzza credits a smarter live product strategy: “We’ve got lots of green arrows on our dashboards—and green arrows are good.”

Increased live coverage has also helped. The Tour has added 6–8 more minutes of live golf per event this year, building on 12 minutes added in 2023. Fan surveys have shown overwhelming support, with 86% giving positive feedback for integrations like Mastercard-sponsored live segments. Meanwhile, social and digital engagement continues to climb. Visits per user are up 9%, while average post engagement has surged 57% across platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram. The Tour’s award-winning drone tracer camera, now used in 15 events, has redefined broadcast angles. “They’re seeing the value of the angles the drone can have covering all 18 holes,” said SVP of Broadcasting Jon Freedman.

As the season progresses, one thing is clear: even without its biggest star, the PGA Tour is thriving, both on air and online.