Tiger Woods Issues Unfortunate Health Update Following Senior Tour Debut Rumors

Tiger Woods last competed in an official PGA Tour event at The Open Championship in July 2024, where he unfortunately missed the cut. Since then, several injuries have posed barriers stopping him from returning to the competitive realm. Now, more unfortunate news surfaced, which poses as a roadblock, casting a shadow on his possible return.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A few minutes ago, Tiger Woods attended a press conference in the Bahamas. Reflecting on his health conditions, he shared a concerning update and said, “A good thing to do, something that needed to happen.” He shared that his recovery, unfortunately, is not as fast as he expected it to be. He further added how he “looks forward to getting back to playing”. However, Tiger failed to share a timeline for when fans might expect him to return to the competitive realm.

By the end of 2024, Woods had to undergo six back-to-back surgeries on his back. And following that, an Achilles injury derailed him yet again at the beginning of the 2025 season. While he was looking forward to healing and being back on the fairways, he started experiencing pain and mobility issues in his lower back. This subjected him to another surgery in October 2025. Doctors diagnosed a collapsed L4/5 disc, disc fragments, and a compromised spinal canal in his lower back. Owing to the same reason, he underwent a lumbar disc replacement surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite countless surgeries and setbacks, Woods still looks forward to making a stronger return in the sport. Sharing a brighter side of his recovery, Woods revealed how he has begun chipping and putting since last week. He is at the moment concentrating on the first golf activities since they place less stress on the body than full swings. He also mentioned that he has started ramping up his work in the gym.

Cracking jokes while reflecting on the matter, he even added, “I’m probably going to play 25 events on both tours and that should cover it.” Now, the legend is not looking to be back to grab the victories; rather, he wants to be in the sport that he has loved wholeheartedly. He stated that he wants to “come back to play golf again… my passion to just play, I haven’t done that in a long time.” But amid fans waiting for his return in the competitive sphere yet again, discussions surrounding his retirement, too, have been swirling in the golf community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Tiger Woods keep pushing his limits to truly silence retirement talks after his latest surgery?

For a long time, Woods has been dealing with injuries, surgeries, and setbacks. Every time the golf community has felt that the career of the legend is coming to a conclusion, the 49-year-old, overcoming all barriers, has tried to leave his mark on the greens. And recently, after he underwent the lumbar disc replacement surgery in October 2025, after missing out on a whole season, the talk surrounding his retirement has again started to swirl in the golfing realm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago **FILE PHOTO** Tiger Woods and Nike End 27 Year Partnership. DORAL, FL – MARCH 9: Tiger Woods participates during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Blue Monster, at Trump National Doral, on March 9, 2014 in Doral, Florida. Copyright: xmpi04/MediaPunchx

“I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back,” shared Woods before he underwent the last surgery on his back.

Although he later shared that the surgery was successfully conducted and he is looking forward to being back with his clubs after his recovery, many felt that it’s high time for Tiger to lay down his clubs. However, going by the recent updates shared by Woods, he is indeed looking forward to dedicating more time to the sport as he has started to concentrate on his recovery and training.