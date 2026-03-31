Tiger Woods Issues Urgent Statement After DUI Arrest, Firmly Ending Masters Hopes

Tiger Woods finally broke his silence after that scary crash last Friday night that led to a DUI arrest. He announced that he is stepping away to fix his health. This news sadly dismisses any hope of seeing him play at the Masters tournament.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

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“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time.”

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