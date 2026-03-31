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Tiger Woods Issues Urgent Statement After DUI Arrest, Firmly Ending Masters Hopes

Md Saife Fida

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Mar 31, 2026 | 7:37 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Tiger Woods Issues Urgent Statement After DUI Arrest, Firmly Ending Masters Hopes

Md Saife Fida

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 31, 2026 | 7:37 PM EDT

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Imago

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Imago

Tiger Woods finally broke his silence after that scary crash last Friday night that led to a DUI arrest. He announced that he is stepping away to fix his health. This news sadly dismisses any hope of seeing him play at the Masters tournament.

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“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

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“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time.”

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Written by

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Md Saife Fida

1,009 Articles

Md Saife Fida is a golf writer at EssentiallySports who specializes in tour coverage across the PGA and LPGA circuits. Writing for the Golf NewsBreak desk, Saife dives into swing mechanics, course strategy, player form, and key moments that shape tournament momentum and final leaderboards. His storytelling also captures the cultural side of the sport, spotlighting fan traditions, international events, and milestone victories that resonate beyond the scorecard. A tech graduate, Md Saife Fida brings both creative writing and content strategy skills to his reporting. As an active player himself, he adds a hands-on perspective to his coverage, breaking down the game from a golfer’s point of view. His long-term goal is to establish himself as a trusted golf insider, delivering exclusive insights from inside the ropes and the clubhouse.

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Riya Singhal

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