Tiger Woods Jailed on DUI Charge After Rollover Car Crash in Jupiter Island – Reports

Tiger Woods was arrested on Driving Under the Influence charges on Friday following a scary rollover crash near Jupiter Island, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. The chaos unfolded on a quiet two-lane road when his Land Rover tried to pass a pickup. This heavy truck was pulling a pressure cleaner trailer when Woods clipped the back end of the truck and rolled over his Land Rover.

Luckily, Woods crawled out of the passenger door without any major injuries. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek noted that the driver appeared very lethargic and showed clear signs of significant physical impairment. Officers administered a breathalyzer test, and the golf legend blew a surprising 0.00 for any alcohol use. Despite this clean result, he refused a urinalysis, leading to a mandatory eight-hour stay in local custody.

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“They believe from on scene that he was not impaired on alcohol, they believe that it was some type of medication or drug,” Budensiek said. “He was lethargic on scene but that we believe was because of what he was intoxicated on.”

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Woods reported medication, rather than alcohol, caused the disorientation during this Friday afternoon crash, not far from his Jupiter Island home, where he has lived since 2007. He was charged with misdemeanors.

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“Our DUI investigators came to the scene and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment,” Budensiek said. “Of course he did explain the injuries and surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests and when it was determined he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.”

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Thankfully, no one was injured in the incidents, including the other involved driver, who was driving a pickup truck. But the incident is under investigation.

This shocking incident comes just days after his emotional return to professional golf in the TGL finals. Woods recently battled back from a ruptured Achilles tendon and an October back surgery. Fans hoped for a legendary comeback at the upcoming Masters. Unfortunately, this latest roadside drama shifts the focus from a comeback to something more serious altogether.

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Woods returned from his injury for the first time to play for Jupiter Links Golf Club in Game 2 of the TGL Finals on Tuesday, March 24, at the SoFi Center, where his team lost eventually in a 9-2 blowout against Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). He showed some positive performance, but still has some doubts about his Master’s return.

“As I said, I’ve been trying,” Woods said. “Just this body is … it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25. It doesn’t mean I’m not trying. I’ve been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past years that I’ve had to fight through and it’s taken some time. But I keep trying. I want to play. I love the tournament.”

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But now, after this recent accident, the uncertainty has only increased around his healthy comeback to any kind of golf return.

Woods nearly lost his leg in a rollover crash in 2021 in California. And he was in a single-car crash backing out of his driveway at his Orlando-area home in 2009. In February 2021, Tiger Woods suffered severe and career-changing injuries in a single-car rollover crash in Los Angeles, caused by driving nearly double the speed limit. The crash resulted in open fractures to his right tibia and fibula, requiring emergency surgery with rods, screws, and pins. It nearly caused amputation and forced a 15-month recovery.

Though Woods didn’t retire after the incident, he has never been the same since. Since the 2021 crash, Woods has played a very limited schedule, struggling with continued health issues, including further back surgeries. Woods was also arrested in 2017 on charges of driving under the influence in Jupiter.