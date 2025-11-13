Tiger Woods Joined by GF Vanessa Trump in Helping Kai Trump for Her LPGA Debut

The ANNIKA 2025 brought together one of the most competitive fields in LPGA history. Elite LPGA stars like Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson, and others will play in the event. And there’s the legendary host, the 72x LPGA winner, Annika Sorenstam. To top it all, the WNBA star Caitlin Clark was at the Pro-Am. Despite all these names, debutant Kai Trump is garnering a lot of traction at The ANNIKA 2025. Tiger Woods, Donald Trump, and the host Annika Sorenstam shared messages and words of wisdom for Kai Trump. Now, it’s her mother’s turn.

Vanessa Trump shared a heartfelt message for her daughter through an Instagram post. She also shared an Instagram story of the same. The post featured the two standing next to each other, posing for the photo in front of the Benjamin Buccaneers poster. “I’m so proud of you, Kai! Today is your very first. LPGA event, and I couldn’t be more excited. I’ll be right by your side, cheering you on every step of the way! You’ve got this!” Tiger Woods’ girlfriend wrote for her daughter in the caption.

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods started dating around late 2024 and made their relationship public in March 2025. “Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods wrote as the caption of the Instagram post that revealed their relationship to the world.

They share a love for both golf and family. Vanessa remains deeply involved in her children’s lives while balancing her high-profile romance with Tiger Woods. Kai Trump has also shared that Vanessa helps her with many things. In September 2025, Kai uploaded a YouTube video praising her mom for her role in caring for Bella, the family’s Goldendoodle. “Oh my god, bro. How do I do this? My mom’s so good at it,” Kai Trump said while trying to give medication to Bella. “My mom always says, so I’m like, my first time. She told me that I have to learn. So, that’s what we’re doing right now.”

This is not the first time Vanessa Trump has shared how proud she is of her daughter. She had reposted The ANNIKA’s announcement of Kai Trump’s debut on Instagram and wrote, “Look forward to watching you ❤️.” Besides that, her Instagram account is filled with posts about both her daughters, Kai and Chloe Trump. In one post, Vanessa shared on Kai Trump’s birthday, she wrote, “Happy 18th birthday to my 1st child @kaitrumpgolfer! I’m so proud of the young lady that you have become! You are an inspiration to all! Love you from the bottom of my heart ♥️ Mom.”

Earlier, she had shared a post of Kai Trump on a video shooting job. It featured Kai holding camera equipment. Vanessa has also shared posts of both her daughters playing golf and wrote, “My two golf superstars.”

Alongside Vanessa, Kai Trump has received support and encouragement from her mom’s boyfriend, Tiger Woods, Donald Trump, Annika Sorenstam, and Nelly Korda. “He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens,” Kai Trump told the media about the important lesson Tiger Woods gave her before her LPGA debut. Donald Trump had pretty much the same advice for his granddaughter. “And my grandpa pretty much told me to go out there and have fun. Just don’t get nervous,” said Kai Trump.

Annika Sorenstam also supported her after she faced backlash over the sponsor invite. Many media agencies and golf analysts criticized that Kai Trump got the invite because of her ties to Donald Trump and Tiger Woods. However, Sorenstam feels that she should get a chance. “I’m sure we can all relate to what it’s like to get criticism here and there, but she gets it a thousand times. So that’s why I just want to give her a break to come out here and have fun,” Sorenstam told Golfweek.

Most recently, the former World No. 1, Nelly Korda, said that, “There is no better way to test your game than to play alongside the best players in the world. It will be a nice and fun experience for her, I’m sure.”

It’s not just Kai Trump’s mother, Vanessa Trump, who is proud of her. Many others are supporting Kai Trump and are excited to see how she performs in the debut event. But when will she make her debut, and who will she play with?

How to watch Kai Trump’s debut

The 18-year-old got a sponsor invite from Pelican Golf Club to play her debut event. She announced her debut on October 28, 2025, in an Instagram post. “My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour, and I am thrilled to be able to compete at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November,” said Kai Trump. She will get to play alongside elite golfers like Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Brooke Henderson, Hye-Jin Choi, Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, and others.

Kai Trump’s debut tee off is scheduled for 12:32 pm local time. Japan’s Hinako Shibuno and Germany’s Olivia Cowan will join her on the back nine holes. Fans could catch a glimpse of her on the Golf Channel. Golf Channel will stream the event live from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm local time. There could be a lot of additional security, as seen before the event kicked off.

Vanessa’s emotional message underscores the mother’s support on such a landmark occasion. Kai Trump is excited about her LPGA debut and is advised to enjoy it and have fun.