Tiger Woods Keeps Low Profile at Kai Trump’s Graduation Party Amid Ongoing DUI Battle

Tiger Woods made a surprise appearance at a high school graduation. It was his first time out in public in weeks, and he kept it incredibly brief. He didn’t allow any photos. He showed up to Kai Trump’s graduation ceremony 15 minutes late and left 20 minutes early. Woods skipped the family dinner entirely

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This might have been a calculated move during the legal issues. Lawyers can use his public outings in court. His DUI case remains very active. In fact, a judge recently allowed prosecutors to access his prescription records.

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Kai Trump, Vanessa Trump’s 19-year-old daughter, wrapped up her senior year at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach County. Kai Trump described the end of her high school as hitting harder than expected, saying in a vlog the week prior.

“I’ve had a great time in high school,” she said. “I’ve met a great group of people, great classes, and school, and everything like that.”

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The evening that followed was far from a low-key affair. The family gathered at BlackBird restaurant in Jupiter for an intimate dinner with Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and close family friends. Woods did not join them and stayed out of sight. This was only his second known public moment since returning to Florida after the rehabilitation stay in Zurich, Switzerland.

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The first was reuniting with Vanessa Trump. Insiders say the arrest hasn’t strained their relationship. Instead, Vanessa fully supports Woods as he works through his recovery.

Imago February 16, 2025, La Jolla, California, USA: Golfer KAI TRUMP, granddaughter of President DONALD TRUMP, and tournament host TIGER WOODS walk towards the clubhouse during the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. La Jolla USA – ZUMAt158 20250216_zsp_t158_024 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

The gathering is certainly a warm moment, but it does come at a particularly delicate stretch of time. Woods is still in the middle of an active legal case with no clear end in sight. Woods has pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial. His legal team is working to have the DUI charge dropped. He also faces a separate charge for refusing a urine test at the crash scene.

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On May 12, a Florida judge gave prosecutors access to Woods’ prescription records from a Palm Beach pharmacy. His lawyers argued this violated his privacy rights. The judge approved the subpoena but issued a protective order ensuring the records remain restricted to the legal terms involved and will not be made public. With prosecutors now holding that information, the case is very much still moving.

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So in the midst of this situation, he is keeping a low profile. He has also not made any public statements since March, apart from acknowledging the situation, and has stepped away since then. As for the couple, he and Vanessa Trump have both fiercely guarded their personal lives throughout all of this and have mentioned that they would prefer to move away from any public scandal.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” he said. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

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With the legal battle ongoing, Woods’ return to golf remains an open question.

The graduation appearance is quiet, but still the most public appearance Woods has had since stepping into Florida two days ago. He was seen wearing a t-shirt, a black hat, a vest, and a compression sleeve on his surgically repaired right leg.

Woods underwent intense physical and psychological care during his recent treatment. He also had paid casual attention to the Masters but remained more focused on recovery. He missed Augusta, and this week, he was also absent from the PGA Championship. USGA CEO Mike Whan has already said he would be “super surprised” to see Woods at the U.S. Open next month, putting it simply, “obviously what he’s going through is much bigger than golf.”

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Now that he is back home, the question of golf is still hanging by a thread. An insider told People that Tiger Woods “desperately” wants to get back to the plane, but of course, his recovery is a hard one.

A pain management doctor was also brought in to help him work through his chronic physical pain without relying on opioids, which suggests a return to the course is something he and his team might be building towards.

Whether that happens before the year is out remains to be seen, but for now, golf can wait.