Tiger Woods Keeps Masters Plans Alive Despite Mounting DUI Scrutiny

You’d think that Tiger Woods’s March 27 DUI arrest would demotivate him from playing at Augusta, but that isn’t the case. Or at least it seems so, as per the latest reports.

Some anonymous sources have reportedly informed NUCLRGOLF that the 15x major champion has continued his practice sessions following the accident. He has reportedly made no indication of not playing at Augusta this year. The updated Masters field still has Woods’s name in it. He mentioned the tournament still being an option, despite his slowly recovering body. The reason could be simple; after all, the Masters isn’t just another championship for Woods.

He has racked up five green jackets, with the latest one coming in 2019. That makes him just one jacket shy of tying the record with Jack Nicklaus. And if Woods wins, he’d be the oldest winner at the tournament at 50 years of age. He’d certainly surpass Nicklaus, who won his last Masters trophy at 46. A win at his 27th Masters Tournament start would also push his record of 82 PGA Tour wins one step higher.

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Through his experience, Woods knows the course at Augusta National, even though it’s deemed one of the toughest and most exclusive courses in the world. Woods knows how to navigate through the greens, and that’s something only a select few know. But it’s also the one course that can help him further darken his stance as a legend of golf. It’d be the perfect comeback following his disc replacement surgery and the recent controversy.

On March 27, 2026, Woods crashed and rolled his Land Rover over and was arrested in Jupiter Island. Thankfully, no one was injured. Surprisingly, Woods registered a triple zero on the breathalyzer but refused to submit a urine sample for analysis. In the end, he got charged for property damage, refusal to submit to a lawful test, and DUI. Woods was detained for only eight hours and was released at 11:15 PM ET, with the crash being reported at around 2 PM ET.

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This wasn’t the first time Woods was involved in a car accident. His 2009 crash is still a hot topic. Then came the DUI arrest in 2017, when he was found asleep in his car in the middle of the road. However, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving, not DUI. Later in 2021, he was involved in a near-fatal rollover crash that seriously injured his leg.

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When this incident happened, Woods was still recovering from his surgery to replace a lumbar disc in October 2025. And this accident might cause him pain as he swings and stretches his lower back.

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And while many in the golf community must be excited to watch Tiger Woods swing at Augusta National, many others believe he should be accountable for his recent arrest. Former golfer Mark Lye claimed that the PGA Tour should take Woods’s name off the LA Open Genesis and the Hero World Challenge. Lye believes that the recent controversy isn’t a good look for the tour.

But what do Woods’s other peers have to say about the sticky situation?

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Golfers weigh in on Tiger Woods’ recent DUI arrest

“Dunno wat @tigerwoods is dealin w & it isn’t my business. As some1 who has & will always deal w my own issues like every other human I pray the man who positively influenced my life and millions of others overcomes wat he is going thru. Trust GOD 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥,” Anthony Kim wrote in a message for Woods on X.

Kim has faced such controversial situations himself. He went on a 12-year hiatus to face his mental health challenges and treat his addiction. Now, he has returned to the golf course and has already racked up a win at LIV Golf.

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Kevin Kisner, however, described the incident as extremely unsettling in an interview with Fried Egg Golf. After all, Tiger Woods was practicing hard to make a return to the golf world after being inactive for more than a year. But like most fans, Kisner wants Woods to play at Augusta National.

“He signed up for the U.S. Senior Open yesterday. He was trying to do anything he could to come back and try to help our TGL team get ready and hopefully try to play the Masters. Just a really unfortunate incident, I guess, Brad (Faxon); the only positive is that nobody was injured in the incident, and we can all move forward and hopefully help him get better,” Kisner said.

Now that Woods is reportedly training, we can actually expect him to swing at the Masters Tournament. But will he be strong enough? That’s something that only time can tell.