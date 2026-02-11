Tiger Woods Leaves Jordan Spieth at Loss for Words With ‘Crazy’ Golf Routine Confession

Tiger Woods didn’t mean to shock Jordan Spieth, but that’s exactly what happened. During the second episode of the “Tiger Woods: 30 Years of Influence” series, he revealed his routine from the late 1990s and early 2000s that stopped the conversation cold. This prompted Spieth to double-check what he just heard. He summed it up with one word, ‘crazy,’ and it perfectly captures the intensity of what the 15x major champion used to do.

“And so at that time, call it 97 to about 01-ish, I’d run anywhere between 30 to 35 miles a week, sometimes a little bit more, during tournament weeks,” Woods revealed.

The exchange frames Tiger Woods’ workload as unusual even by modern standards. Spieth’s reaction made it clear that today’s tour pros wouldn’t stack that kind of mileage into a competition week.

No modern PGA Tour or LIV Golf pros publicly follow a routine as extreme as the 82x PGA Tour winner. This number is roughly 4 to 5 miles per day during practice and rounds. That approach is worlds apart from modern golf training, which prioritizes HIIT, resistance work, cycling, and explosive power over high-mileage, steady-state running. Most modern golfers follow this routine to reduce fatigue and injury under the demands of the game.

While no modern-day golfer matches Tiger Woods’ routine intensity, some like Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler do focus a lot on training and health. DeChambeau follows a heavy gym routine built around lifts like bench press and deadlifts. Besides that, he does some running/cycling for endurance and focuses on power metrics.

“Not now, no. But it’s different because people have learned. They learned how; we didn’t know anything. Don’t lift, don’t run, don’t get explosive. Oh, by the way, don’t jump,” he added. “What was wrong with my game, being explosive and jumping out of it, was now what’s right about what to do in the game of golf. Crazy. And so don’t use the ground. You’re supposed to slide your legs across and roll your ankles gently. I was not like that.”

Woods’ approach flew in the face of conventional wisdom at the time, when coaches warned that heavy lifting or excessive running would stiffen muscles, reduce swing range of motion, and disrupt consistency in a sport seen as finesse over athleticism. Pros like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer succeeded without gym work.

At the same time, explosiveness and jumping were avoided to prevent “flying right elbow” or early extension. The ideal was a smooth, connected slide. It included hips shifting laterally while rolling ankles gently to maintain posture without vertical force.

But the philosophy of golf fitness has since been completely rewritten. Pros like Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy train specifically to be explosive with 300+ yard drives. Now, ground force reaction is core. Therefore, drills such as squat jumps, rotational hops, and others have become common.

Despite his lifelong commitment to fitness, Woods’ health has declined since his 2021 accident, keeping the 82-time PGA Tour winner away from competitive golf for an extended stretch. And it seems it may continue for a little while longer.

Tiger Woods’ cryptic message about comeback to competitive golf

Tiger Woods shared cryptic updates on his recovery and competitive return during a TGL match at SoFi Center for Jupiter vs. Atlanta. He emphasized that he’s not rushing back despite visible mobility.

The 82x PGA Tour winner underwent a successful back surgery in October 2025. It was his seventh back surgery, which took a toll on his body. Since his injury, he has been seen filming a video ad, supporting Charlie Woods at the Junior Orange Bowl and the Florida 1A State Championship, and at TGL matches. In fact, he even hit a few shots ahead of a TGL match. However, he believes that he is still not ready for competitive golf.

“Playing here? I don’t know. I like watching these guys. As far as competitive golf, it’s still some time,” Tiger Woods said when asked about his health and how close he is to coming back to professional golf.

Some fans and analysts are even speculating that he may now start playing on the senior circuit. The 15x major champion turned 50 in December 2025, which made him eligible to play on the PGA Tour of Champions. However, he has not confirmed his plans to play on the senior circuit.

That same relentless mindset, revealed in his “crazy” tournament-week running routine, helps explain why Woods’ past still leaves today’s stars like Jordan Spieth searching for words.