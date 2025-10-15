Tiger Woods Left Former ESPN Host Completely ‘Freaking Out’ in Hilarious Encounter

The Ritz-Carlton lobby in Atlanta, 2003. A flip phone in hand. A text from Stuart Scott promising lunch with “somebody you probably want to hang out with.” For Trey Wingo, what followed was 15 minutes that combined his most incredible fanboy moment with his most embarrassing elevator encounter, all thanks to Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The longtime ESPN broadcaster recently shared this hilarious story on GOLF’s Subpar podcast with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz. Wingo admitted he’s always been Tiger’s biggest fan. He even keeps a computer file documenting all 82 of Woods’ tournament victories. So when Scott texted him during the 2003 NBA All-Star weekend in Atlanta, Wingo had no idea he was about to meet his hero.

Wingo arrived at the restaurant and found Scott in a back booth. Then he turned around. Tiger Woods was sitting right there having lunch. The moment Wingo processed what was happening, Tiger looked up casually. “Hey, Trey,” Woods said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Inside, Wingo was having a complete meltdown. Outside, he tried playing it cool. “I’m like, ‘Oh, oh, hey, Tiger. How are you?'” he recalled. “You know, I tried to be really cool, you know, just like freaking out.” They stayed for about 20 minutes before Woods and Scott had to leave. Meanwhile, Wingo couldn’t believe the world’s number one golfer knew him by name. Now, picture what happened next.

via Getty Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking a 4 feet putt to win the US Masters Golf Tournament with a record low score of 18 under par 13 April 1997 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Stephen Munday/Allsport/Getty Images)

Wingo races out of the restaurant with his flip phone ready. He’s dying to call his dad about having lunch with Tiger Woods. The elevator doors open. Instead of waiting like a normal person, Wingo barges right in. He runs smack into what he describes as “a wall of a human being.” He looks up. Michael Jordan stares down at him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Wingo, watch where you’re going,” Jordan says. All Wingo can manage is, “Michael, sorry, that’s on me, it’s my bad.” In February 2003, Woods held eight major championships and was dominating the game of golf. Jordan, at 40 years old, was making his 14th and final All-Star appearance. Both legends were at the peak of their influence. Wingo literally crashed into both within 15 minutes.

AD

“I got Tiger and the MJ in like a 15-minute span,” Wingo said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I could die today. This is good.'” The hosts agreed he’d captured “half of the Mount Rushmore” in one afternoon.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

All of this came thanks to one man quietly orchestrating the moment: Stuart Scott. Known for bringing athletes, broadcasters, and unforgettable encounters together, Scott’s knack for connecting people made this chaotic, star-studded lunch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stuart Scott as sports media’s ultimate connector

The legendary SportsCenter anchor, who passed away in January 2015, possessed a unique ability to unite people. His casual text to Wingo, “Come down, I’m having lunch with somebody you probably want to hang out with,”perfectly captured his approach to relationships in sports media.

Scott joined ESPN in 1993 and quickly became one of the network’s signature anchors. By 2003, he’d built genuine connections with athletes across every sport through his authentic approach and cultural understanding. LeBron James later praised Scott for giving “inner city kids someone we could relate to that wasn’t a player but was close enough to them.” NFL player Keyshawn Johnson credited Scott with bringing “that hip-hop culture, that urban feel, to television sports broadcasting.”

Scott’s ability to facilitate these connections extended far beyond the camera. He regularly brought together broadcasters and athletes in informal settings, creating moments that transcended professional relationships. His interviews with Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, and even Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama demonstrated his unique access and genuine rapport with significant figures. Wingo’s reaction also proves something about sports media.

Even accomplished broadcasters never lose their inner fan. The same guy who spent 23 years at ESPN hosting flagship shows like NFL Live became a starstruck kid when Tiger Woods recognized his name. Stuart Scott understood this perfectly. He created spaces where that fanboy excitement could coexist with professional excellence.