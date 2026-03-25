Tiger Woods Left ‘Frustrated’ After TGL Debut Ends in Vain Against Collin Morikawa’s Team

Tiger Woods finally made it onto the TGL floor this season, and it lasted all of ten holes. They led, they had chances, and they left the final hole with nothing. LA Golf Club, led by Collin Morikawa, edged them 9-2 in match 2 of the TGL Finals. And Woods had no interest in sugarcoating it afterward.

“It felt great to be back with the guys tonight,” Tiger Woods said. “Frustrated; we didn’t get it done.”

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Jupiter actually started well, taking a 2-0 lead as Woods set up an early birdie with a 3-wood from 279 yards and then lagged a 45-foot putt to a foot for a conceded birdie on the next. LAGC responded with four straight pars to open and found themselves two points down with nothing going right. Justin Rose credited Tommy Fleetwood for keeping the team steady during that early deficit, reminding them they had done nothing wrong. From that point, Los Angeles did just about everything right.

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The match turned completely on hole 7. Woods missed a three-foot putt, slammed his putter into the turf, and handed LAGC the momentum they needed. Los Angeles, trailing 2-0, quickly scored four consecutive points to take a 4-2 lead. Sahith Theegala’s drive on the short par-4 8th set up Fleetwood to convert an eagle from 11 feet. On the final hole of triples, Rose pulled a 6-iron from a fairway bunker to 14 feet before Theegala rolled in the eagle putt to make it 6-2.

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“We got our a– kicked at the end. We didn’t respond,” Woods said. “I missed a short one at the beginning to give them momentum, and we never got it back.”

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Singles offered no relief either. Jupiter threw the hammer aggressively on the first singles hole, but Rose took full control, striping a 5-wood from 255 yards to inside 5 feet on the par-5 10th. When Homa’s birdie bid slid past, Rose’s eagle was conceded, and with it went the championship. LAGC closed out a win that was not nearly as close as Monday suggested it might be.

Maybe it was Match 1 that set the tone for everything. Jupiter led 5-4 going into the final hole on Monday, only for Kisner to find the rough, chunk his layup, and miss the chip-in. Had he made the shot, Jupiter would have won on Monday night. But Theegala closed it out for LA, and that 6-5 loss forced Woods into the Tuesday lineup.

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For Tiger Woods, the result stings beyond just one bad night. This was his first competition in months, and he must have wanted to win. This Tuesday night was meant to be a stepping stone for his return.

Tiger Woods leaves Tuesday with no answers on the Masters

The 50-year-old was asked about his physical condition after the match and did not shy away.

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The 82x PGA Tour winner was honest about where he stands. His body does not recover the way it did at 24 or 25, but he insists he keeps trying. He will be at Augusta either way for the Champions Dinner and The Loop, but actually competing is a separate conversation entirely. The 15x major winner would not commit to a timeline either, saying that he will practice at home this week and keep making progress.

Whether Tuesday pushed him closer or further from Augusta, he was not letting on. Let us see what days to come hold for Woods and his fans!