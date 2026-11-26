Designing a golf course is one thing. Living right in the middle of it is another. Tiger Woods has now done both in Cabo San Lucas. But this is not the first time he has dreamed of combining golf with luxury homes. Back in 2011, Woods had a similar project planned in Dubai. It was called Tiger Woods Dubai and was supposed to feature an 18-hole golf course and 292 residential plots. However, Dubai Properties suspended the project that year because of weak demand in the luxury property market. Fifteen years later, Woods has another golf and property project close to his heart. This time, his home at Diamante sits inside the Legacy Club, a course that is becoming a reality.

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Diamante owner Ken Jowdy modeled the Legacy Course on Shadow Creek, the ultra-exclusive Las Vegas layout.

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He explained the goal to Forbes: “If we helicopter you in the middle of Shadow Creek, you don’t think you’re in Vegas. Here, you won’t think you’re in Cabo.”

The Legacy Club is not just another golf course. The scale of the project shows how much work went into building it. Woods and his team moved more than 3.5 million cubic meters of dirt to shape the course. That is far more than his earlier designs at Diamante. El Cardonal required nearly 350,000 cubic meters, while The Dunes needed about 200,000.

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The course also has five lakes connected by streams and waterfalls. Its water system alone cost $7 million, and its white sand bunkers were designed to look like those at Augusta National.

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Woods has also made his mark beyond the course. His corporate logo appears in the driveway and swimming pool of his new home. The property is one of 14 Founder Estates, the only homes built within the course itself. It is also the first of the 14 to be completed, making Woods the first homeowner at the Legacy Club.

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Photos posted Thursday by the X account Handicap 54 show the entrance, the pool, and the view toward the course. The account says the house sits between the tee boxes of holes 7 and 8 and holes 15 and 16. Diamante has not confirmed that placement.

Jowdy’s own home is going up next door. He told Golfweek: “It won’t look good if people think I finished my house before the golf course.”

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A few doors down, Cincinnati Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins bought homesites and broke ground this year. Forbes priced another founders’ lot at the far end of the row at about $7.5 million.

Jowdy described Woods’s role to Forbes: “He’s on top of the design. He knows everything that’s going on.”

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The two met about 15 years ago on Woods’s boat in Miami and later signed a long-term deal. Woods built El Cardonal, which opened in 2014 as his first completed design and has hosted the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship since 2023. He also built the 12-hole Oasis par-3 course. Legacy is his third Diamante layout, and Golfweek said longtime collaborator Beau Welling worked on it with him.

A golf course designed by Tiger Woods comes with more than just his name. It also gives the property around it a strong selling point. At the Legacy Club, homes start at $2 million.

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The club is also keeping things exclusive. Golfweek reported that membership is limited to 250 families, with benefits that can pass down through generations. Members are not allowed to play without a caddie. According to Diamante’s July announcement, the initiation fee is $300,000, with annual dues of around $60,000.

However, the course still needs time before it is ready. Owner Ken Jowdy told Golfweek that the team would miss its target of completing the grassing work by the end of the year. February is now the expected target. Forbes expects members to start playing by late 2027.

There are also questions about the course’s final completion date. Handicap 54 reported that the project could take until 2028 and claimed it would become the tournament’s new venue. However, it hasn’t confirmed a change in the tournament venue.

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Woods may get a chance to see the progress for himself soon. According to Golf Channel, he is set to return to competition at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3-6. It would be his first tournament since the 2024 Open Championship. Handicap 54 suggested that Woods could visit the Diamante property afterward, but no visit has been confirmed.