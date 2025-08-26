Tiger Woods Makes Golf Fan $284K Richer on TOUR Championship Sunday Despite Career Break

Tiger Woods remains the undisputed GOAT, inspiring generations of golfers even when he isn’t competing. But beyond his legendary career, Woods has now proven to be an unexpected goldmine for collectors. One lucky fan recently turned a simple photograph of Woods into a staggering $284,000 payday.

It all began on February 14, when photographer Robert Beck put some of his archives up for sale to raise funds for the LA wildfire relief. Among them was a 16×20 print capturing Woods’s iconic point toward the hole during the 2000 PGA Championship, a moment etched in history as part of the famed “Tiger Slam.” Despite its importance, the photo has some creases, which is why Beck decided to sell it for less: “For that reason, I’ll let it go for $75.”

Golf memorabilia collector Curtis Loop immediately jumped at the chance. “This was the most iconic shot from the Tiger Slam,” he said. At first, Loop intended to hang the photo on his wall, even knowing it had been used by Sports Illustrated. But a little research revealed something far more valuable: the print was a rare Type 1 photo, meaning it had been developed from the original negative within two years of being taken.

Armed with PSA’s authentication, Loop put the photo up for auction, and it sold for an astonishing $284,712, including buyer’s premium. What was once an undervalued $75 print had become the most expensive Type 1 golf photo ever sold, surpassing even the 1992 shot of Woods at Pinehurst.

Henry Yee, PSA’s chief photo authenticator, shared how the Type 1 images have become rare, as printing at that time was expensive and photographers had no reason to do it. But with some who went against the odds, they benefited. The photo of Tiger Woods became the highest-priced Type 1 photo print and surpassed the 1992 photo of him playing at Pinehurst.

Woods isn’t alone in creating windfalls for fans. Other sporting legends, like baseball great Mickey Mantle, have seen memorabilia skyrocket in value. In April 2024, Mantle’s 1951 Bowman card fetched $843,750 at Heritage Auctions.

Still, the Tiger Woods print stands out. Not only as the highest-priced golf Type 1 image but also as a reminder of how one legendary moment can continue giving back to the community decades later.

Tiger Woods’s Type 1, a great help for the community

What began as a simple sale of a creased photo turned into an iconic moment for both golf fans and the community. Photographer Robert Beck initially sold the 16×20 print of Tiger Woods’s legendary 2000 PGA Championship moment for just $75. The buyer, collector Curtis Loop, later auctioned it off for over $200,000, transforming what looked like a small keepsake into a record-setting treasure.

But the story didn’t end there. Ryan Carey, president of Golden Age Auctions, where the image was eventually sold, had originally pledged $2,000 from the proceeds to support LA wildfire relief. Inspired by the sale’s success, he later decided to go even further donating an additional 10% of the final price. In the end, the contribution totaled $30,471, turning a personal windfall into a meaningful community impact.

From a $75 listing to a $284,000 sale and tens of thousands raised for a good cause, this Tiger Woods Type 1 photo became more than just a collector’s dream. For fans, it’s almost like winning the lottery without Woods even being on the course.

How lucky was Curtis Loop? And have you ever stumbled onto something unexpectedly valuable? Share your stories with us in the comments below.