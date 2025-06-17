Tiger Woods Makes His Feelings Clear On Jay Monahan’s Replacement Amid PGA Tour Absence

And it’s official! The PGA Tour is set to see changes like never before with the appointment of Brian Rolapp as its new Chief Executive Officer. Rolapp is trading in his NFL hat for a golf glove, bringing over two decades of experience from the National Football League, where he served as Chief Media and Business Officer. With a proven track record of securing landmark media agreements and launching innovative platforms, Rolapp is poised to tee off a new era of growth and innovation for the PGA Tour. And everyone is surely excited!

The PGA Tour community is buzzing with anticipation over Rolapp’s appointment, with many praising his vision and leadership skills. Tiger Woods, a member of the PGA Tour’s Board of Directors, is already swinging into action with praise for Rolapp, saying, “Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans. He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woods, who has not been seen in any professional tournaments for months now, says, “I’m excited about what’s ahead—and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.” And that’s not all, because, even though, Jay Monahan is losing his chair to Rolapp, he is nothing but happy about the change. “Brian is the perfect choice for the next chapter of the PGA TOUR. His arrival strengthens our leadership team and reflects our shared commitment to the TOUR’s continued evolution,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…