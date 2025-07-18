Tiger Woods Makes Honest Confession About Why The Open Is Better Than Other Majors

At the 153rd Open Championship, Jon Rahm‘s frustration boiled over when a fan whistled during his backswing, prompting him to say, “Really? Whistling? Great time. Right in my backswing. Very smart, whoever it was.” Rahm’s reaction was understandable, given the challenging conditions and his struggles on the course. Despite a promising start, he faced back-to-back bogeys on the back nine and finished the round at 1 under 70. Rahm later acknowledged that his reaction might have been excessive, attributing it to a tough tee shot and challenging weather. He also admitted that the fans were “not doing it on purpose”. This momentary lapse stood out against the backdrop of the Open’s otherwise traditionally respectful and knowledgeable crowd, a trait that has earned admiration from even the greatest golfers, including Tiger Woods.

Speaking about his experience playing at The Open Championship, Woods praises the fans, saying, “The Open Championship, throughout my career, they’re the most knowledgeable fans of that we have a chance to play in front of. You can hear the distinctive clap when you hit the ball 20, 30 feet away. They know how good a shot that was.”

And Woods isn’t wrong. They’re the kind of crowd that lets the game do the talking, with a collective nod or clap for a shot that’s truly a thing of beauty. As the R&A notes, these fans adhere to an unspoken honor code, keeping quiet during swings and avoiding distractions like they’re in a library (well, most of the time, anyway).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woods contrasts this with other tournaments, where reactions can be more unpredictable, emphasizing that The Open’s atmosphere is uniquely respectful and knowledgeable. “It’s not like most of the tournaments we play in… Some of them hit golf shots and give them a hole. Weird things. There, it’s very different. Very respectful, very knowledgeable, and it’s a pleasure to play in front of them.” And it’s not just about knowing their stuff – it’s about appreciating the nuances of links golf and showing empathy when a player has a bad shot. The result is a spectator experience that’s both respectful and engaged.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Day Red (@sundayred) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the R&A’s emphasis on inclusivity and safety, The Open Championship is a tournament where everyone can feel welcome and enjoy the game in all its glory. And it’s not only Tiger Woods who thinks the Open Championship fans are the best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This pro golfer believes the Open Championship fans are ‘the greatest fans in the world’

Dean Burmester, the 33-year-old Zimbabwe-born pro, has had a whirlwind career, earning his PGA Tour card and then joining LIV Golf’s Stinger GC team in February 2023. With two DP World Tour wins and eight Sunshine Tour victories under his belt, Burmester had already made a name for himself in the golf world, sitting 62nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. Despite his growing reputation, Burmester is full of praise for the Open Championship fans, saying they’re the best.

He appreciates how they clap for good shots, regardless of the player, and notes that a whopping 85% of the fans don’t even know who he is. “You know what, I feel like the fans here appreciate a good shot. They clap you onto the tee box. They clap you on a lot of the greens you walk up. For them to do that, they must be doing that for everybody. For me, it’s special,” Burmester says, highlighting the fans’ genuine love for the game. He adds, “That’s what makes them the greatest fans in the world.” Can he capitalize on their support and have a strong finish at Royal Portrush? Let us know in the comment section below!