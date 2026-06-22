Tiger Woods Makes Silent Return on PGA Tour After Rehab as CEO Plans Major Changes – Report

A DUI arrest in March, a rehab program that ran through spring, and a jury trial still ahead. After all of that, Tiger Woods is back. But it’s not on the course. He walked into a Connecticut boardroom on June 22 to help shape the future of professional golf.

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As per the NUCLR GOLF update on X, “The PGA Tour policy board is voting today on the future of its schedule changes today in Connecticut. Tiger Woods is also in attendance for the vote today as CEO Brian Rolapp prepares to announce sweeping changes at a press conference tomorrow.”

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This is the first time that the 15x major champion has been involved in some decision-making after stepping away from his duties earlier in 2026 to focus on his recovery.

Well, the golfer’s votes carry weight. Tiger Woods is the Chairman of the Future Competition Committee, a nine-member task force set up by Rolapp to restructure how professional golf works. The committee had made good progress on future schedules before Woods stepped away. His presence in Connecticut means he is back doing that job.

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According to Golf Channel and multiple media sources, the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council was recently briefed on a proposed overhaul that could reshape the circuit by 2028, introducing a two-tier system of “Track 1” and “Track 2” events. The top tier would consist of 15 to 18 events plus the four majors, with reduced fields of 120 to 130 players, while the postseason would be shortened to two playoff events.

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They also noted that entry into this elite track would be limited, with only the top 90 players in the season standings retaining their status, and the remaining spots allocated through the Track 2 points list and the DP World Tour. The plan is still under consideration, and the PGA Tour policy board must approve any changes to the Tour’s competitive structure.

Notably, Rolapp had this plan in mind from the very start. During the Players Championship in March, he made it clear.

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“We expect to make more meaningful progress by this summer, and following our June 22 board meeting, I plan to host another press conference at the Travelers Championship.”

Tiger Woods did not get to this point easily. He was arrested on DUI charges in Jupiter Island, Florida, on March 27, 2026, after his SUV overturned, hitting the trailer of a truck. And later he was charged with DUI, pleaded not guilty, and demanded a jury trial before entering rehab.

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His first public appearance after rehab came on May 13, stepping off his Gulfstream G550 at Palm Beach after leaving Zurich Airport. Shortly after, a golf source told People: “Golf is very much on Tiger’s mind. He is not a quitter.”

The same source added that Tiger Woods “thinks he is fine and can enter the game at whatever level is comfortable at the time.”

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On June 8, a source close to the 50-year-old told People.com: “The original plan was for Tiger to do a three-month rehab program, which should stay on target unless something major changes. Tiger is doing the best he can with all of the pressure on him, with healing, and also with the legal issues he faces in the coming months. This has created a great deal of stress.”

Walking into that Connecticut boardroom on June 22 was his answer.