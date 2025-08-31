Tiger Woods Misses Out Again as Son Charlie Woods Repeats History at TPC Sawgrass

At the Junior PGA Championship, Charlie Woods had a remarkable T9 finish, but it was not his best moment as his father, Tiger Woods, was not present at the moment. The 15-time major winner has rarely missed a chance to stand by his son’s side. But for the second time this month, Charlie found himself without his biggest supporter at a crucial moment, even as he delivered another unforgettable highlight at the Junior PLAYERS Championship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Charlie Woods recorded the second hole-in-one of his young career during the tournament. After opening with rounds of 76 and 75, he clawed his way back into contention. On the 177-yard par-3, he struck a precise shot that bounced a few times before rolling into the cup. The cheers grew louder as the ball crept closer, finally erupting when it dropped in. His peers joined in to congratulate him, but this time the celebration felt incomplete without Tiger there to share the moment.

Back on December 22 at the PNC Championship, Charlie drained his first hole-in-one while paired with his father. The moment sparked one of the loudest roars of the week as Tiger jumped in joy and hugged his son to mark the special achievement. This time, however, Charlie had to soak in the applause without his father by his side.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Jr Golf Association (@ajgagolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Nonetheless, Tiger had also been absent at the Junior PGA Championship earlier this month, making this the second tournament in quick succession where Charlie has been without his greatest supporter. Even so, the 16-year-old has continued to impress. He finished T9 at the Junior PGA and earlier this year claimed his first AJGA title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational. Along with that victory, his season has featured mixed results, including T196 at the 77th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, T25 at the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, and T52 at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as he heads into the final 18 holes at the Junior PLAYERS Championship, Charlie faces the challenge of closing the gap on the leader.

The 13th AWGR, Charlie Woods, will be looking to clinch his second win of his career. But despite his great attempt to cover the lead in the third round with an ace and four birdies, he is still far behind the leader. Woods, after the three rounds, is placed T35 on the leaderboard, 14 strokes behind the leader, Miles Russell.

AD

With or without Tiger on the grounds, the young golfer continues to carve his own path with grit and resilience. But the golf world is amused at not witnessing the father in support of Charlie Woods. Are they new responsibilities that have kept him away?

Tiger Woods, with a new responsibility missing Charlie’s crucial events

“I know he’s been doing this in front of the media for a long time, but, being only 15, I think it’s incredible what he’s been able to accomplish so far, and the ceiling that he has is unlimited.” This was Tiger Woods’s statement on Charlie’s first hole-in-one. However, now absence during his son’s crucial moments has been shocking for the golf community. But it is understandable, as Woods has stepped into a new role to aid the new CEO in shaping the future of the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On August 21, Brian Rolapp addressed the all-staff meeting, sharing the new initiatives. Interestingly, Woods was also present there to address his new role and support Rolapp with his long-term ideology for the Tour. Woods will be leading the Future Competitions committee, which includes fellow players and officials. The new committee is planned to create a “holistic relook” of the PGA Tour’s framework. Further, the team will work closely to review the current structure and define an optimal competitive model.

Earlier, with the burden of responsibility, Woods chose to deny the opportunity to lead the American team for the Ryder Cup. And now, it seems he is being pulled off from being the biggest supporter on the course for his son. Without his father being in the stands, can Charlie Woods cover the gap of 14 strokes from the leader with the final 18 holes remaining? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.