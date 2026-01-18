Tiger Woods Named Sole Reason PGA Tour Veteran Would Ever Join Champions Tour: I Had Dreams…’

Tiger Woods once asked Michael Block, “Do you ever f—ing work?” during a pro-am in 2024. Block found it funny. Now, two seasons later, with his 50th birthday in June unlocking PGA Champions Tour eligibility, the teaching pro’s only motivation is to play with the Big Cat.

NUCLR Golf posted on X that Block, turning 50 this June, will shift his attention to securing Champions Tour exemptions with one goal in mind: competing against Tiger Woods. He told reporters, “I had never even thought about that in my life, but I literally had dreams about me coming down the stretch at a tournament against Tiger.”

Block and Tiger Woods are six months apart in age, and both grew up in Southern California. Woods turned 50 in December 2025, making him eligible for the Champions Tour, though his return timeline remains uncertain as he recovers from back issues. Block’s primary target is qualifying for the US Senior Open, perfectly timed with his eligibility. He plans to pursue exemptions and compete in Monday qualifiers on the Champions circuit.

Block’s ambition stems from his viral 2023 PGA Championship performance at Oak Hill. Playing with Rory McIlroy in the final round, he drilled a hole-in-one on the 15th—the tournament’s only ace. His tied-15th finish was the best by a club professional since 1986, earning $288,000 and an automatic return invitation.

Their connection deepened at Tiger’s exclusive TW Invitational at Pebble Beach in October 2023, where Block was photographed with Woods and Max Homa. The invitation came during his post-Oak Hill tour that included PGA Tour sponsor exemptions and meetings with Jack Nicklaus.

His 2024 return at Valhalla fell flat. Despite tying the course record with a 63 during an August 2023 scouting trip—matching Jose Maria Olazabal’s mark—he stumbled badly. After hitting the tournament’s opening tee shot, Block posted a bogey and quadruple-bogey through two holes, never recovered, and missed the cut.

The 2026 PGA Championship runs May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Now eligible for the Champions Tour, Block’s focus shifted from competing against players half his age to becoming “the young buck” against players like Tiger Woods.

Block dreams of being paired with Tiger Woods, a scenario he calls a dream come true, given their shared Southern California roots and similar ages. The teaching professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club remains realistic but optimistic about finally going head-to-head with golf’s greatest player as equals on the senior tour.

Block signs brand deal with Malbon Golf

Michael Block has inked an apparel partnership with Malbon Golf, joining the distinctive brand’s roster in January 2026. The Los Angeles-based company announced him as its newest ambassador, positioning him alongside high-profile names in golf’s fashion space.

The brand’s ambassador lineup includes Jason Day, Charley Hull, Anthony Kim, and Fred Couples. Founded in 2017 by Stephen and Erica Malbon, the company built its reputation on non-traditional golf clothing that bridges streetwear aesthetics with course-ready performance. Block will debut Malbon apparel at the American Express tournament later this month.

The partnership marks another business move for Block, who capitalized on his 2023 PGA Championship breakthrough. Since his viral Oak Hill performance, he signed with WME Sports, secured sponsor exemptions, and joined Good Good Golf’s content team in early 2025. His Malbon deal adds another layer to his post-fame portfolio.

Malbon’s recent expansion shows strategic growth beyond its original young demographic. Adding Fred Couples in December 2025 signalled a pivot toward older golfers, making Block a natural fit.

With Block pursuing every avenue to the Champions Tour, the question remains: will the teaching pro finally tee up against his idol?