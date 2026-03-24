Tiger Woods Net Worth 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & Other Details About Golfer

When fans think of dominance on the golf course, they think of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead, and Tiger Woods. However, when it comes to being the richest golfer ever, no one comes even close to the 82x PGA Tour winner, Woods. He has long been synonymous with what success looks like both on and off the course, which has allowed him to build a financial empire that continues to grow even today.

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2026

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Forbes notes that Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2026 is $1.5 billion. He currently ranks 2,575 on the list of the world’s richest people.

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Imago Credits: Imago

Forbes certified the veteran golfer as a billionaire in 2022. He became the second active athlete ever to achieve that status after LeBron James. In fact, he achieved this status despite turning down a reportedly nine-digit figure offer from LIV Golf. More so, Tiger Woods has reduced his schedule for years. Yet, he was still the 4th-highest-paid golfer in 2025, only behind Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy.

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Tiger Woods Career Earnings

Tiger Woods turned pro in 1996 and joined the PGA Tour the same year. Since then, he has played in 378 events and has made the cut in 339 of them. Across these events, he has earned close to $121 million in official money.

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Apart from that, he has also played in TGL Season 1. However, there’s no official confirmation on how much he has earned playing the team event. Besides these, he has not played with any other team or league.

The table below shows the official earnings Woods earned each year since he turned professional in 1996.

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Year Earnings 1996 $790,594 1997 $2,066,833 1998 $1,841,117 1999 $6,616,585 2000 $9,188,321 2001 $5,687,777 2002 $6,912,625 2003 $6,673,413 2004 $5,365,472 2005 $10,628,024 2006 $9,941,563 2007 $10,867,052 2008 $5,775,000 2009 $10,508,163 2010 $1,294,765 2011 $660,238 2012 $6,133,158 2013 $6,133,158 2013-2014 $108,275 2014-2015 $448,598 2016-2017 $0 2017-2018 $448,598 2018-2019 $3,199,615 2019-2020 $3,199,615 2020-2021 $64,200 2021-2022 $64,200 2022-2023 $59,560 2024 $44,400

In total, this comes to $120,999,166. While Tiger Woods earned close to $121 million in official earnings, a significant portion of his net worth comes from brand deals and endorsements.

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Tiger Woods brand deals and endorsements

Tiger Woods’ brand‑deal ecosystem in 2026 is a mix of long‑running legacy sponsorships, new partnerships, and his own ventures.

One of his long-standing brand deals is with TaylorMade for his equipment sponsorship. The brand even collaborated with the Big Cat to launch his “Sun Day Red” apparel line. The brand’s CEO, David Abeles, said that through Sun Day Red, they are not trying to chase sales or revenue; they are chasing excellence. Despite the focus not being on sales, the company generates revenue in millions.

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Apart from that, Bridgestone has been Woods’ official golf ball partner since 2016. As the host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, Genesis remains his primary automotive sponsor. In 2025, Tiger Woods also became the brand ambassador for Insperity. It is a Texas‑based “human‑resources and business‑performance” firm. This is one of his most recent non-equipment sponsorships.

The 15x major champion also has Monster Energy and Rolex listed as his endorsements.

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While these are his active sponsorships and endorsements, there are many brands he has previously worked with. This includes Nike, Gatorade, American Express, Gillette, and more.

Besides these deals, his strategic investments include two houses in Jupiter, Florida. He has also launched and partnered with numerous ventures that help build his financial portfolio.

For instance, TGR Ventures is the central arm for his brand, investments, and partnerships. He has started TGR Design and TGR Foundation. The former is a golf-course design company through which Tiger Woods has designed or co-designed many courses, including Payne’s Valley and Bluejack National. Currently, he is designing a 9-hole par-3 course at Augusta National called The Loop at the Patch.

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The veteran golfer is also a partner in Nexxus, a luxury real-estate brand. The other two partners in the venture are Justin Timberlake and British billionaire Joe Lewis.

With fellow golfer Rory McIlroy, he has started TMRW Sports. It is a tech‑driven sports‑entertainment company. Through this company, the two started The Golf League (TGL) in 2025. While there is no official estimation, TGL is reported to be worth $500 million.

From endorsements to business ventures, Tiger Woods’ financial growth shows that his influence extends far beyond prize money. When tied back to his 2026 net worth, it becomes clear that his wealth is the result of a long-term strategy and brand power.