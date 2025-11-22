Tiger Woods’ Niece Supports Ex-LPGA Rival Amid Her Daughter’s Illness Battle

The 38-year-old’s life changed forever inside a Texas hotel room back in July 2021, when a terrifying seizure struck her 10-month-old child, Grace, who had been pushing a toy shopping cart and taking happy steps just a few hours earlier. She watched helplessly as ambulances rushed them to a cold, tenth-floor intensive care unit, where doctors soon delivered the devastating news of severe brain damage and intractable epilepsy. That single night ended Jane Park’s golf career and began a new life as a full-time nurse to her daughter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since then, the American has shared her new and heartbreaking journey, and most recently, poured her heart out on Instagram about the heavy burden of sharing trauma.

“Here are some thoughts of old and some of new. Sharing stories and experiences isn’t just about being heard — it’s about finding each other when we speak our fears, our impossible moments, our victories — and someone out there exhales and thinks ‘I can relate,'” the caption of Park’s post read on Instagram. “That connection is why I want to keep telling our story, no matter how insignificant it might seem in the big scheme of life. And maybe if we are lucky, we can stitch another thread of humanity between us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In that post, Park revealed so many raw thoughts, and this honesty touched a nerve with a familiar face from the golf course. Cheyenne Woods, who is also the niece of legendary Tiger Woods, offered comfort to her former competitor: “Thank you for sharing, Jane 🤍 Your thoughts are always so beautifully written.”

And indeed, they were. Just look at the second slide of the carousel that reads: “When you’re dealing with a complex child you’re breathing rarefied air. It’s hard to breath at the best of times, but somehow there is still enough oxygen to keep your heart beating. Most of the time that air supply comes from your little warrior. All you can do is hope they make it through the battle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JP (@thejanepark) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving on, these two women spent years battling each other on the toughest golf courses. An exhibit of the same, you may ask? Well, the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open. They also competed neck and neck at the KPMG Championship 2017. But the scoreboard matters little when life happens.

Cheyenne faced her own nightmare when her daughter Maya struggled to breathe right after birth. Doctors diagnosed the baby with a rare genetic disorder called NF1 and “failure to thrive.” The struggle got so real that Cheyenne and her husband, Aaron Hicks, had to feed little Maya through a G-tube directly into her stomach for nutrition. So, the 35-year-old knows exactly what Park feels like when the medical equipment takes over the living room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And most importantly, Jane privately messaged Cheyenne to tell her she was a “good parent” doing enough. That support helped Tiger Woods‘ niece survive the hardest days of her and now, they stand together as survivors, stitching those threads of humanity one post at a time.

But Cheyenne Woods wasn’t the only one holding Jane’s hand through this storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wholesome that the LPGA community is

The entire golf world rallied to support their fallen sister in several ways. The LPGA Tour proved they are not just competitors, but a traveling family. Tiffany Joh immediately started a “Fight for Grace” fund to help pay mounting bills for Grace. This financial lifeline was crucial since Park stopped playing, and her husband Pete couldn’t caddie anymore.

Caddies and players wore purple ribbons and “Grace” hats during tournaments to show solidarity with Jane Park’s journey. The tour even blew air horns during practice rounds to signal a powerful moment of silence, and everyone even stopped their warm-ups to send prayers to the Park family in that cold hospital room.

Jane eventually made a brief and emotional return to the fairways at the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, teaming up with Paula Creamer for a special week. But this wasn’t about winning, actually. It was about a chance to show Grace her “office” and share her with the world. And the moment reminded everyone that Jane Park is still a golfer, even if her life looks different now.