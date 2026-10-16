“Tiger Woods of Our Tour”: Nelly Korda Receives Special Praise From LPGA Commissioner for Her Commitment to Fans

Nelly Korda did more than win the U.S. Women’s Open in June. She also took her victory to a wider audience, making media appearances soon after lifting the trophy. Her efforts caught the attention of LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler, who compared her to Tiger Woods for the way she helps promote the tour and connect with fans.

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“People ask a lot of Nelly Korda. She’s the Tiger Woods in many ways of our tour. And the fact that she got on a plane right after she won the U.S. Women’s Open and did an interview from the stock exchange floor on CNBC and did the Today Show.” In a clip shared by Golf Channel on October 16, he said.

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Kessler compared Korda because she helps promote the LPGA through media appearances after big wins. His praise was about her efforts to grow the tour, not just her success on the course.

He also pointed to players who face the cameras after heartbreak. “We’ve had quite a few players, you look at Brooke Henderson or Nelly Korda, who have lost in a playoff or on 17 or 18 of a tournament, and immediately walk in to do press to talk about what their emotions are like and what they’re feeling. And those types of interviews in raw moments are what create connections between fans and athletes.”

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His conclusion: “I’m very encouraged by the level of buy-in I’m seeing.”

Nelly Korda won the title by one shot over Charley Hull and Gaby Lopez, making it her second major win in a row. But the celebrations did not stop on the course. She appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” met the New York media, featured on a Times Square billboard and visited the New York Stock Exchange. LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler admitted that the tour had never planned this kind of promotion for a player before.

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Kessler called Korda “a total superstar” and said stars like her help sports grow and attract new fans. His point makes sense. Winning major titles puts a golfer in the spotlight, but reaching people beyond golf can make that success even more valuable. Korda’s trip showed how the LPGA can use a big win to draw attention to the sport and introduce its stars to a wider audience.

Why Kessler Reached for Tiger

Tiger Woods helped bring casual fans into golf, and LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler seems to want Nelly Korda to do the same for women’s golf. But Korda’s results make it worth considering. She won the Chevron Championship in April and claimed three victories in her first seven starts after going winless in 2025. At 27, she also became the youngest American to win four majors since Mickey Wright in 1960.

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However, Korda’s willingness to promote the LPGA is a more recent change. She won seven times in 2024, but the tour did not fully capitalize on her success. At the time, she was also reluctant to become the face of women’s golf.

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Kessler’s praise extended to other LPGA players like Brooke Henderson who similarly engage with fans after losses, framing Korda as part of a broader trend rather than a singular standout.

Nelly Korda is not the only golfer to take a major victory beyond the course. After winning the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy appeared on The Tonight Show and Today. But Kessler’s praise highlights something important about the LPGA. McIlroy skipped media duties after losing the 2024 U.S. Open, while Collin Morikawa said he did not “owe anyone anything” after a disappointing collapse.

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Kessler is praising LPGA players who are willing to speak to the media even after a tough loss, not just when they win.

Fans also want to hear from athletes when things don’t go their way. These moments can tell fans more about a player than a celebration after winning a trophy.

Still, Nelly Korda cannot grow the LPGA on her own. The tour needs more players who are ready to connect with fans and make themselves known outside golf. If Korda, Brooke Henderson, and other stars continue to do this, the LPGA could build a stronger bond with sports fans. Winning gets people’s attention, but showing their personality and being open with fans can keep them interested.