Tiger Woods Offers First Look Into His New Course Ahead of 2027 Opening

After opening El Cardonal and The Oasis Short Court, Woods is now unveiling Legacy Course. El Cardonal emphasizes modern features. The Oasis Short Court serves beginners. Legacy Course targets advanced players, but it will cost $7M in water systems alone.

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The all-new golf course, the Legacy Course, at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, is set to open next year, but the first look is already making a buzz. Tiger Woods posted pictures of the property on IG with a caption that reads, “I’m pleased to share a first early look at Legacy Course, our newest course design at Diamante. Cabo is a special place, and working alongside Ken Jowdy and the Diamante team over the years has been especially rewarding.”

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The project will also include the private Legacy Club, giving members an exclusive golf and luxury living experience. It is built on prime oceanfront land and will include custom homes, villas, and condominiums starting at $2 million.

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The Legacy Course has been under construction for several years and was designed to feel like “an oasis in the desert.” It has one of the biggest and most advanced water systems on any golf course in Mexico. The course weaves five lakes through 18 acres of streams, waterfalls, and cascades, creating a continuous water feature.

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Developers will also build a dune for privacy, plant 12,000 trees, and add large landscaped areas to create a green and peaceful environment. Only 250 families can join the Legacy Club, making it one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Mexico. People who want to join the Legacy Club must pay a $300,000 joining fee and approximately $60,000 every year.

In return, members can play on the new Legacy Course and the Dunes Course designed by Davis Love III, Tiger Woods’ El Cardonal course, and the Oasis 12-hole short course. They will also have access to all the clubhouses and practice facilities.

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The Legacy Club will also offer several new facilities for its members. The Beach Club is expected to open later this year, while The Playground fitness center should open in the third quarter of 2027. Members will also be able to use a large 16-acre practice area with putting greens, chipping and bunker practice areas, a modern driving range, and a clubhouse with swimming pools, a restaurant, a wellness center, and places to relax and meet other members.

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Woods said he designed the Legacy Course to give golfers a special experience. He said the course will combine “tournament-caliber strategy with an unforgettable visual experience.” Along with Woods, even the CEO and founder of Diamante Cabo San Lucas and Legacy Properties LLC, Ken Jowdy, has high hopes for this project.

“By bringing together an exclusive Tiger Woods-designed course and a truly limited membership, we are creating the most intimate, personalized golf experience at the highest level in Cabo. Nowhere else in North America can a member play a top-100 world-ranked course, watch PGA Tour professionals compete on their home grounds, and do it all within a private oceanfront residential community.”

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The club is set to change the entire golfing experience. But this is not the only project he is focusing on.

Tiger Woods has another major project

Tiger Woods’ golf design company, TGR Design, will build a new private 18-hole championship golf course at Tributer Resort near Lake Anna in Mineral, Virginia. It will become the resort’s second championship course after Cutalong Golf Club. The course will be 7,310 yards long and will run through rolling hills, hardwood forests, pine trees, and areas with beautiful views of Lake Anna.

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The course’s design will test players’ skill and decision-making, not just how far they can hit the ball. It will have wide fairways, carefully placed hazards, and greens that reward accurate shots and smart choices. Golfers of different skill levels will still be able to enjoy playing it.

This will add to Tributer Resort’s existing golf facilities. The resort already has Cutalong Golf Club, which Golf Digest named one of America’s top five new private golf courses in 2023. It also has Shenandoah Green, an 18-hole lighted putting course where golfers, families, and beginners can have fun.

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On top of that, the project will eventually include nearly 900 homes, more restaurants, sports courts, wellness centers, swimming pools, walking trails, and other outdoor activities. The resort already has homesites, seven golf villas, and eight cottages, and it plans to expand to 22 villas and 34 cottages.

Both projects position Woods as a major resort developer beyond his playing career