Tiger Woods Opens Up to Jim Nantz About His Uncertain PGA Tour Future as Surgery Recovery Continues

Numbers establish truth before words ever do. In April 2019, 18.3 million Americans watched Tiger Woods claim his fifth Masters title at Augusta National, a viewership figure no active player on tour has matched, regardless of ranking or resume. That number explains why a 43-second CBS clip, posted on February 22, 2026, was already pulling significant engagement before most of the golf world had started their morning.

The clip captured an exchange during the Genesis Invitational broadcast between Woods, CBS commentator Trevor Immelman, and anchor Jim Nantz. Immelman’s question was simple and direct, following up on Nantz’s line of questioning.

“Is there a possibility that you can get out there?” Woods replied: “There is.”

Nantz set the stage for the 2026 Masters by confirming Rory McIlroy as the defending champion and Scottie Scheffler, the current world No. 1, in the field. He then raised the question of who else would be at Augusta. Woods confirmed he would attend as a past champion, at least for the dinner and ceremony.

Woods’ name alone changes the outlook for the Masters, even seven weeks out. No other player moves viewership like he does. In 2025, the first round without Woods drew 2.3 million viewers, a 28% drop from 2024 when he played.

In 2024, Woods played five events, including all four majors. He withdrew from the Genesis Invitational due to illness and missed the cut at the PGA, U.S. Open, and The Open at Royal Troon, his last competitive round. Only at Augusta did he make the cut, setting a record for 24 consecutive cuts, but he finished last among those who played the weekend.

There is reason for skepticism. In March 2025, Woods ruptured his left Achilles tendon during training and had surgery. Before he had fully recovered, he needed lumbar disc replacement surgery at L4/5 in October, his seventh back surgery. He turned 50 in December. The Achilles is no longer a concern, according to Woods.

“Yeah, the Achilles was not an issue,” he said.

The disc replacement is a different challenge. Recovery from L4/5 disc replacement for a 50-year-old usually takes six to ten weeks, but Woods also has a fused spine. That means his body has been compensating for years.

He acknowledged this directly: “I’ve had a fused back and now a disc replacement, so it’s challenging.”

Woods pointed to Will Zalatoris, who had the same surgery and took time to return. Woods admitted he is older and expects his recovery to take longer. He is hitting full shots again, though not consistently. He is somewhere between rehab and readiness, but not fully committed to either.

Asked if he would play a warm-up event before Augusta, Woods gave no clear answer.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know whether it’s a regular tour, a senior tour, or a member.”

Each option means something different for his preparation, but none are confirmed. For a 50-year-old with a fused spine, a replaced disc, and a repaired Achilles, this is the only honest answer.

The reason his possible return matters is not optimism. It is precedent.

Woods has completed a full 72-hole tournament just four times in the past five years. He has missed the Genesis Invitational, the event he hosts, four times in the last six years. The record of his absences is clear. Yet, within that same record, the 2019 Masters stands out. That win came two years after spinal fusion surgery, at a time when there were real questions about whether he would ever compete again.

He responded by winning his 15th major. Earlier, he played 91 holes with a ruptured ACL and two stress fractures in his left tibia to win the 2008 U.S. Open. Augusta has seen Woods arrive when the injury timeline suggested otherwise.

McIlroy will return in April as defending champion. Scheffler comes in as the clear world number one. The field will be strong regardless of who else plays. If Woods enters, the focus will shift to whether Augusta can once again provide an answer to the question of his competitiveness.

There are no updates yet. For now, we wait.