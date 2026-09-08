Tiger Woods’ Parenting Style With Son Charlie Revealed As Kevin Kisner Shares ‘Makes or Breaks’ Career Claim

Kevin Kisner and Tiger Woods shared the stage for the inaugural TGL match involving Jupiter Links Golf Club last year. More than a year later, Kisner still remembers getting a firsthand glimpse of the relationship between Woods and his son, Charlie. Appearing recently on the Fore Play Podcast, Kisner offered an inside look at the father-son dynamic he witnessed at the time while sharing his thoughts on Charlie’s golf career.

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“It’s so hard to tell. I mean, it’s not a lack of talent. It’s not a lack of access or anything. It’s just the game’s so competitive now. He is doing all the right things, playing a lot of tournaments,” Kisner said about Charlie’s golf career. “I love the way that Tiger and his relationship are. I got to see that a ton at TGL because Charlie would hang out with us most every night.”

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Kisner also touched on the dynamic between Tiger and Charlie away from the course.

“Tiger’s not like an overbearing [father, like] Charlie, do this, Charlie, do that kind of helicopter dad that we see all over the place in kids’ sports now. So I love that. I just need him to shoot and see some lower scores. I think going to college and getting away and having it figured out on his own and not having people around all the time is going to be what makes or breaks Charlie Woods.”

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This comes after Charlie recently joined his father at TaylorMade, signing his first Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with the company. The deal puts Charlie officially on TaylorMade’s roster of elite junior and collegiate golfers. He’d already been gaming TaylorMade equipment like his dad, and he’ll now carry the company’s full lineup, including the driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges, and ball.

The deal also carries an interesting family connection. TaylorMade owns Sun Day Red, the apparel brand Tiger Woods launched in 2024. More importantly, the announcement came as the 17-year-old was enjoying a strong week at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Charlie Woods shot a 1-under 71 in the final round to finish tied for eighth at 1-under, his best-ever result at the prestigious AJGA event.

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That finish was a nice bounce-back after a rough start to Woods’ 2026 junior season. He had just one top-20 finish early on before finishing last at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. He then tied for 28th at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, a tournament he’d won the year before. Things got worse at the U.S. Junior Amateur, where a fan’s phone went off mid-swing during a playoff and cost him a spot in match play. He capped the stretch with a missed cut at the Junior PGA Championship after a costly 77.

Despite those setbacks, Charlie remains on course for the next stage of his career. He is committed to playing college golf at Florida State University beginning in fall 2027 and is entering his senior year at The Benjamin School in Florida. Charlie made his verbal commitment to Florida State’s golf program official back in February 2026. He passed on his father’s alma mater, Stanford, but Tiger has stayed fully supportive of his son’s choice.

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The support makes sense, as comparisons between Charlie and his legendary father keep returning. Tiger, however, has been clear that he does not want Charlie to be defined by his name or his own career.

“And don’t compare him to me, because he’s not me, he’s Charlie, OK?,” Tiger Woods said in a Bridgestone Golf’s Another Golf Podcast in 2022. “He’s going to be his own person. Whatever road he goes down, he’s going to go down his own road and he’s going to create his own path. … I just want him to be the best at it.”

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These comments reflect what Kevin Kisner witnessed while spending time with the father and son. But ironically, given their relationship, the comparisons are bound to happen anyway.