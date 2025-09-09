Tiger Woods Pays Emotional Tribute to Golf Legend and Close Friend as 2025 Nexus Cup Gets Underway

Nothing exemplifies Tiger Woods’ philanthropic spirit more than the TGR Learning Lab, a non-profit Organization that first started in Anaheim, California. And now, he has inaugurated his second TGR Learning Lab facility in Philadelphia. An educational facility with over 30,000 sq ft, including classrooms, a podcast studio, music recording space, a golf simulator, and more, shows Woods’ encouragement of endeavours beyond sports. However, the true highlight of the ceremony was Woods’ speech as the legend gave tribute to his role model in golf, Charlie Sifford.

Being a person of color, Sifford was the first African American to earn a PGA Tour card (1961). Sifford broke the barriers once and ever since, black golfers, like Tiger Woods, have proven the liberality of the sport. However, their connection goes deeper than just admiration. Often citing Sifford to be the grandfather he never had, Woods shared their heartwarming relationship in the post-ribbon ceremony speech. “If I was within 6 shots of the lead going into every tournament, he used to send a teletext and it would be on my locker and it would say, ‘go kick their…’ So that’s the Charlie that I knew and I grew up with,” Tiger revealed in a speech during the inauguration ceremony.

Sharing the significance of the place of the second learning center, Woods shared, “We’re excited to come here to Cobb’s Creek. Cobb’s Creek has already been said has been a home, the second home for Charlie Sifford.” At a time when segregation barred golfers of color from playing in many venues, Cobbs Creek Golf Course welcomed him. This was the course where Sifford practiced, played, and built his legacy.

Sharing this moment, Tiger Woods took to his Instagram, posting a carousel of the moments from the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Sharing a subtle message, Woods expressed his gratitude to the community and made his intentions with the lab clear: “It was a great day celebrating the ribbon-cutting of @TGRLL_Philadelphia with my Foundation and the Philadelphia community. We’re excited to continue impacting students and the community for many years to come.”

For Woods, the movement is bigger than golf. It is about the holistic development of the underserved children and those with burning potential. Growing up in a lower-middle-class household with financial difficulties, Woods understands the significance of labs like this. TGR also receives funding from the proceeds of the Nexus Cup, where Tiger went next after the event in Philly.

Tiger Woods moves to New York City for Nexus 2025

Immediately after opening the TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek, Tiger Woods traveled to New York City for the Nexus Cup 2025. The event returned for its fifth edition since the inaugural edition took place in 2019. Nexus Cup is an invitational-only amateur golf tournament held at the Liberty National Golf Club, where only 72 players receive invites worldwide, making this potentially golf’s most exclusive amateur tournament.

The tournament splits 18 foursomes into three flights based on handicap rankings. Subsequently, each foursome divides into two-person teams for competition. The A player pairs with the B player for Match 1, while the C player teams with the D player for Match 2. And this year’s prize? Rolex watches.

Proceeds from the Nexus Cup go directly to programs like the TGR Learning Labs. These labs give underserved students access to STEM education, mentorship, and college readiness support. The foundation has positively impacted more than a million students since 1996. For Woods, the event shows how golf can reach far beyond the fairway. It turns a sport he once fought to access into a platform for inclusion, innovation, and lasting social change.